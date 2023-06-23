“This Is For Everybody In New York Right Here” | Former N.Y. Giants First-Round Pick Kadarius Toney Flips Former Team The Bird, Taunts NYC With Super Bowl Ring

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has found a new home and even helped the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

The former Florida Gators star was originally drafted by the New York Giants but quickly fell out of favor with “Big Blue.” After playing in just 12 games over his season and a half with the “G-Men,” Toney was dealt to the Chiefs prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline. At the time of the trade, Giants brass didn’t have too much to this to say about the failed marriage with the eccentric Toney.

“We thought it was for the best of the team” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said. “Wish Kadarius well.” Giants Bounce Toney Who Lands In Chiefs Paradise

As they say, another man’s trash is another’s man treasure. The explosive former Florida Gator paid dividends when it mattered most for the defending champion Chiefs.

For his efforts Toney is now a Super Bowl champion, and someone the Chiefs look at as a cornerstone piece going forward. Which is also something that never seemed to come to fruition during his time in the Big Apple.

Kadarius Toney Still Bitter About Giants Breakup?

And you know Toney hasn’t forgotten how things ended in New York. After last week’s ring ceremony where players were presented with their Super Bowl hardware, Toney had a little fun at the expense of his former team and NYC.

KaDarius Toney so ELECTRIC ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Xagn5B3Dob — MettaWorldGifted (@G0dGiven_) June 19, 2023

Toney Flipped The Bird To NYC

During an appearance on Icebox’s YouTube channel, Toney, who’s been known to speak his mind since his days in Gainesville, didn’t hold back when given the opportunity.

“Aye, this for everybody in New York right here,” Toney said in the camera while flipping the bird. “I’m gonna go to the middle of New York my middle finger up,” said Toney later in the video. “I love trolling. They tried to troll me, I’ve got something for ’em.”

Kadarius Toney has a message for the New York Giants…. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hnK8wT4gbR — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) June 21, 2023

Toney Showed Out In Super Bowl

Throughout his seven appearances for the Chiefs last season, Toney, whose injury history played a role in his demise with the Giants, showed out in the Super Bowl. That’s where the skill set that made him a first-round pick in 2021 paid dividends when it most mattered.

In the game, Toney registered a game-changing 65-yard punt return, the longest in Super Bowl history. He also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. Those moments proved K.C. made the right move.

During the NFL owners meeting in March, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sounded as if he knew Toney would act right and do his job upon arrival.

“Kadarius did a nice job for us,” Reid said. “He came in and did what we asked. We had to rest him for a while with the hamstring, we tried to get back, and I could see where he wanted to rush things back and get back in there — he loves to play. “We backed up and let it heal, and he was good after that.”

Reid also elaborated on Toney’s attitude and behavior once he arrived in K.C.

“He was great,” Reid said. “I don’t know all the stuff there [New York], but I do know he was great with us. He fit right in and did a nice job.”

Heading into the 2023 season, Toney has elevated to No. 1 receiver status with K.C. The team felt so strongly about him that they let last year’s leading receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leave via free agency.

And while it’s not beyond the realm of possibility to add some veteran help like future Hall of Famer DeAndre Hopkins before training camp, the team isn’t gonna overspend for him.