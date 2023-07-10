“New York Fans Are Mad At Me Like I Really Give A F***” | Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Continues Verbal Attack Aimed At Former Giants Team

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is still basking in helping the Kansas City Chiefs capture their second Super Bowl in four seasons. It was the first Super Bowl win for Toney, the 2021 first-round pick of the New York Giants who quickly fell out of favor with then new head coach Brian Daboll and first-year GM Joe Schoen.

That prompted the Giants to trade the talented former Florida Gators star to the Chiefs at the midway point of the 2022 season.

While Toney didn’t play much of a factor for the Chiefs in the regular season as he battled nagging injuries, the dynamic playmaker more than made up for it in the Super Bowl with a touchdown reception and the longest punt return (65 yards) in Super Sunday history.

As teams and players prepare to head to training camp later this month, Toney, who was mostly injured or not ready to play while in New York, took to Instagram to bash his former team again.

In An Instagram Rant Toney Says Blame The Giants GM

Toney, who’s already let it be known that he doesn’t have any love for New York or the Giants franchise, took to Instagram to let fans know who to blame for him not being in the City That Never Sleeps.

“New York fans are mad at me like I don’t really give a f***, like s***, bro that’s all your GM. I don’t really give a f***. S***, buddy traded me,” Toney said.

“I just made my move, made something out of it, and now I’ve got this ring, and y’all mad at me,” he boasted. “Y’all can’t get mad at me because it’s not a blue ring — it’s a ring with KC on that b****, and I love them folks.”

Toney can gloat all he wants, as he landed in a spot where they’ll compete for titles for as long as Andy Reid is the head coach and Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. Now he needs to prove he can be the durable, versatile weapon the Chiefs envision him to be in their attack for years to come.

Toney Flaunted And Taunted Giants Last Month As Well

After receiving his Super Bowl ring, Toney went to the jeweler to have it fitted. There he decided to have a little fun at the city of New York and the Giants’ expense.

“Aye, this for everybody in New York right here,” Toney said. “I’m gonna go to the middle of New York with my middle finger up, I love trolling. They tried to troll me, I’ve got something for ‘em.”

It’s safe to say Toney is happy for his new situation, and who wouldn’t be? But there’s really no need to constantly troll the Giants, who did see fit to make him a first-round pick, although things didn’t work out.