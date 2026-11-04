‘They Stole Luka From Us’: Bodycam Footage of J.R. Smith Arrest Shows Dallas Cops Blaming LeBron James for Luka Dončić Trade

Newly released bodycam footage of J.R. Smith’s September arrest shows the former NBA star handcuffed on the side of the road, speaking with police officers.

During the exchange, LeBron James became an unexpected target of criticism as the officers brought up the blockbuster Luka Dončić trade that sent the Slovenian superstar from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

New bodycam footage of J.R. Smith’s September arrest shows Smith talking to the police while handcuffed on the side of the road. During the interaction, LeBron James caught some strays from the cops for the Luka Dončić trade. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The audio captures the officers asking Smith about his NBA championships.

“So you got a ring with Kyrie?” the male officer asked Smith.

“Yeah with Kyrie and LeBron, I got two of them, the Cavs and the Lakers,” Smith replied.

When Smith mentioned LeBron, the male officer referred to the Lakers star as “he who would not be named” and blamed James’ influence for the trade that sent Dončić to Los Angeles.

“They stole Luka from us, man,” the male officer said. “They stole Luka from us. That was all him [LeBron]. If they let Rick Carlisle coach like Rick Carlisle coaches…”

“I like Carlisle,” Smith replied before confirming to the officers that his brother was the passenger riding with him in the truck.

The brief exchange offered a glimpse into the officers’ views on the trade. They seemed to really enjoy their moment with Smith, and the male officer couldn’t wait to praise Dončić and former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle while taking shots at James. Although the female officer’s comments in the background were inaudible, she could be heard chuckling during the exchange.

The officers may not be big fans of current Mavericks star Kyrie Irving either. So Smith was definitely in the belly of the beast standing alongside that road in handcuffs, while the cops waited to confirm a warrant in his name.

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Fans React to Video of Cops Arresting JR Smith While Blaming LeBron for Dončić Trade

Online users viewed the situation as comic relief and another example of how James lives rent-free in the heads of countless sports fans.

“Proof that All LeBron haters are pigs,” one user commented.

“When in doubt they just blame LeBron lol,” another fan agreed.

One fan suggested that the entire scene was something out of a parody or comedy show.

“Cops on the clock, JR’s in the back, and the whole conversation is about a Luka trade. Bro just wanted to arrest someone and go full sports talk radio,” the netizen quipped.

Why Did J.R. Smith Have Arrest Warrant?

Smith was booked on one misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury involving a family or household member or someone with whom he had a dating relationship. According to court documents, he allegedly got physical with a woman, striking, grabbing or pushing her, on Sept. 18 in Tarrant County, Texas.

Smith was arrested on a warrant by Royse City police on Sept. 28 after his vehicle was stopped on I-30, not far from Dallas. An automated license plate reader flagged his vehicle, alerting officers to an active warrant issued by the Southlake Police Department.

Jail records from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office show that the NBA champion-turned-HBCU golfer was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center and released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond. A judge also issued an emergency protective order.

Smith reshaped his legacy and brought greater visibility to HBCU golf when he enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University, embracing academics while using his global platform to shine a spotlight on Black collegiate golf. The NCAA officially cleared him to compete for the Aggies in August 2021. His decision became an uplifting story that earned him support across the sports world and, by all accounts, boosted his business ventures.

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The video of Smith standing handcuffed on the side of the road while reminiscing with police about some of his greatest basketball moments is likely to make any fan who has watched his growth over the past five years feel bad for the retired NBA sharpshooter. Hopefully, he can get his family life back on track and continue focusing on the positive work he has been doing.

The good news is that Smith, who earned roughly $90 million during his NBA career, has not reportedly faced bankruptcy or financial ruin. However, he has openly admitted to wasting millions of dollars on extravagant purchases and reckless spending habits.

Keep grinding.