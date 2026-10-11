‘That’s a Nice Backyard. Very Spacious!’: As J.R. Smith Expands His Business Portfolio a Photo of The Two-Time NBA Champion’s Realtor Goes Viral

Two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith sparked online buzz after New Jersey realtor Arleen Frias shared a photo thanking the former NBA guard for trusting her to help expand his growing real estate portfolio.

Posting to her HouseHuntly real estate page, Frias’ caption marked Smith’s expanding real estate portfolio in Ohio and New Jersey.

“Thank you for trusting in me for your real estate needs in New Jersey,” Frias said.

New Jersey realtor Arleen Frias shared a photo of her latest client, former NY Knicks and Cleveland Cavs guard J.R. Smith. The internet went crazy in the comments as Frias came prepared to close the deal. (Screenshot/Arleen Frias/Facebook).

Social Media Distraction

The photo gained traction on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, with many fans humorously commenting on the realtor’s striking appearance.

The post drew thousands of likes and a flood of playful reactions, quickly turning a routine business announcement into a trending topic.

Smith Has Changed Immensely Since His “Hennything Smith” Days in the League

Fans of the former New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers guard have long embraced his colorful, meme-worthy personality, from his infamous blunder in the 2018 NBA Finals to his post-NBA journey, which included earning a degree from North Carolina A&T State University with a 4.0 GPA.

Seeing Smith in a polished, professional real estate photo quickly sparked jokes and affectionate reactions from the basketball community.

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Fans Have Plenty to Say Via Social Media

The viral photo of Smith and his realtor sparked immediate engagement across social media, with fans celebrating the former guard’s off-court business ventures.

“Shooters gon shoot,” a fan said.

“That’s a nice backyard. Very spacious!!,” another fan said.

“My boy retired and still getting stretch provisions. I see you homie,” another fan joked.

“Stripper to real estate pipeline,” another fan commented.

“I’d be buying a property everyday….for the investment of course,” another fan joked.

“Win win situation for both…if you know you know,” a fan quipped.

“Bro is about to expand his child support portfolio too,” another fan joked. Got it.