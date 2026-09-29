‘Damn, Seemed Like He Was Doing Good’: J.R. Smith’s Arrest For Family Violence Charge Shocks Fans Who Were Once Celebrating His Growth On HBCU Golf Course

The J.R. Smith redemption story hit a huge snag when he was arrested Monday in Texas on a family violence charge.

Smith was arrested on a warrant by Royse City police after his license plate was flagged and his vehicle was stopped on I-30 not far from Dallas. Jail records from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office show the NBA champion turned HBCU golfer was booked on a charge of assault causing bodily injury involving family violence and remains in the Hunt County Detention Center with no bond currently set.

This isn’t the news that fans of the 16-year NBA veteran wanted to hear as training camps for the 2026-27 NBA season start today.

Jail records from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office show theat former NBA champion turned HBCU golfer J.R. Smith was booked on a charge of assault causing bodily injury involving family violence and remains in the Hunt County Detention Center with no bond currently set. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

J.R. Smith reshaped his own legacy and elevated the prestige of HBCU golf by enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University, leaning fully into academic excellence, and using his global platform to bring unprecedented visibility to Black collegiate golf. He was officially cleared by the NCAA to play college golf for the Aggies in August 2021. It was a feel good story that gained him support across the sports landscape.

During his debut tournament the — the Elon Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club in October 2021 — Smith finished 81st out of 84 golfers and famously went viral after stepping on a hornet/bee nest in the woods while searching for his ball, requiring a brief medical break before finishing his round.

Fans ran to the comment sections to give their opinion about the enigmatic Smith stepping in his latest hornet’s nest. His latest hiccup also sparked a deeper conversation about frequent celebrity calamities.

“Seeing a former champion athlete and college graduate go through such a serious legal crisis is honestly heartbreaking. Why do high-profile public figures always seem to hit these devastating personal roadblocks out of nowhere,” one curious fan commented.

“Lebron was having to win with domestic abusers put some respect on his name,” one fan quipped.

“Damn, seemed like he was doing good… but I wonder what he was doing in Hunt County?” a sympathetic user commented on X.

“From Sixth Man of the Year in 2013 and a champ with the Cavs and Lakers, not this. How sad,” one netizen said.

Some fans accused Smith of drinking too much and pleaded with him to give up the sauce.

“He’s gotta put that drink down,” one fan suggested. “LeBron yelling at him really ruined his confidence.”

“There’s two sides to every story but he looks guilty in this photo as well as inebriated. Hope the best for all parties involved,” a user commented on X.

Smith Has Complicated Married Life

Like many NBA players, Smith, who made a reported $90 million in his NBA career, has had a complicated and challenging married life. He wed Shirley “Jewel” Harris in August 2016, and it’s been a rocky road with separations and relationship complexities — including publicly addressed affair allegations and Smith welcoming a child with side piece actress Candice Patton in September 2024 — while they remain legally married.

Smith shares daughters Dakota and Denver with Shirley and he also reportedly has children from previous relationships, including a son welcomed with Patton.

Smith was the 18th overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets straight out of high school. The slick-shooting, athletic guard played in 977 games averaging 12.4 points per game over his career with the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. The often-maligned Smith could hoop, winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year (2013), winning two NBA championships with LeBron James in 2016 with Cleveland and 2020 with the Lakers.

Law enforcement and jail authorities have not released further specific details or a narrative regarding what led to the domestic violence-related charge