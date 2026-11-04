‘Stop Mixing Military With Sporting Events!’: NFL Fans Spooked After Fireworks Fired Near Helicopters Ahead of Bears-Seahawks Game

Military helicopter flyovers are nothing new at NFL games, but the one that happened ahead of a “Monday Night Football” meeting between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks had the internet buzzing.

Viral videos captured different angles of the flyover, which initially appeared normal, until the group of helicopters had reached the opposite end of Lumen Field, where a fireworks display went off close to the flight path.

While it is unclear if the stadium fireworks actually hit any of the military aircraft in the sky, it at least looked like it from some angles, creating some temporary angst from those watching in the stadium and later from those who saw videos online.

A military flyover ahead of a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks went viral after stadium fireworks appeared to be fired near a helicopter involved in the pregame display. (Photos: @EODWX5/X)

“This weird fetishism of the military will end in a bad accident sooner or later,” X user @DarrenJame6bla replied to one of the viral videos of the flyover.

“What’s the point of these silly ass flyovers in the first place?” X user @MichaelJanikow1 added. “Just another way to piss away taxpayers money.”

“The country is in turmoil and we decide to waste helicopter gas on a flying over football game for no reason,” X user @Deshawntooliv opined.

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The first documented military flyover occurred in 1918 at the World Series in Chicago, according to the U.S. Naval Institute, and the flyovers increased in frequency following Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

The flyover displays also serve as opportunities for military members to log training hours, and there have not been any known accidents that occurred during flyovers at sporting events.

Still, after the fireworks incident on Monday, some online wanted the flyovers to end for good.

“Stop mixing the military with sporting events! One has nothing to do with the other.” X user @mrfunnysmart wrote. “Besides, how does that lower my grocery bill?”

“Maybe it’s time to take a pause on aircraft flyovers at mass gatherings of sports fans sitting in open stadiums for a while? Or maybe that’s just me.” X user @tonyver45 added.

Fortunately for everyone in attendance at the Seahawks-Bears game on Monday, the helicopters were able to clear the stadium — and the fireworks — without incident.

The Bears (6-2) went on to win the Monday night matchup 34-17, dropping the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks to 4-4 on the season.