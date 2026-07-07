Can A Player As Sophisticated As Jaylen Brown Thrive With The Most Negative, Foul-Mouthed NBA Fan Base According To A Social Media Study?

As the Jaylen Brown trade continues to spark conversation about how the Boston Celtics could just trade away their NBA finals MVP amidst strange reports of his intelligence level being a problem to team executives, the NBA beat goes on.

Brown is a Philadelphia 76er and he’s looking forward to meeting his former teammates plenty of times next season. As far as dealing with a new fan base, Sixers fans are disgruntled, with the team’s championship drought reaching 43 seasons. The frustrations of trusting “The Process,” only to have Joel Embiid become an injury-prone superstar that never could get over the hump. If anything, Philly always had the Knicks to look down upon, as they hadn’t won in 53 season before the remarkable championship captured in June.

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So it’s understandable that the frustrations of a fan base that’s already vocal and even vulgar at times, dominates the analytics on social media for foul-mouthed fans and negative energy towards the game.

Random finds: When @isaiahthomas was on the Wizards and got cussed out and flipped the double birds by a 76ers fan…



…all because the guy wanted a frosty🍦🤦‍♂️



(via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/Y8WF6uRBow — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) July 6, 2026

Action Network Finds That Sixers Fans Are Most Foul-Mouthed On Social Media

After the conclusion of the 2025-26 NBA season, The Action Network analyzed over 1.6 million comments from the subreddits of all 30 NBA fandoms to find out which NBA fandoms are the most polite and which fandoms have potty mouths. Additionally, the analysis also uncovered which NBA fandoms are the most positive and which fans are the most negative as well as the most popular swear words per fandom.

Can Jaylen Brown Turn Sixers Fans’ Frowns To Smiles?

The Philadelphia 76ers also are the most negative NBA fandom, with 31.67% of their comments carrying a negative tone, ahead of the Houston Rockets (31.35% of comments carrying a negative tone) and the Orlando Magic (31.11% of comments carrying a negative tone).

The Houston Rockets were expecting to compete for a championship this season and the arrival of Kevin Durant gave fans what turned out to be false hope. The Rockets were solid, but KD didn’t even participate in the quick playoff exit, which enraged fans.

The Orlando Magic is 1-8 in NBA finals games in franchise history, reaching the Finals in 1995 with Shaq and Penny and again in 2009 with Dwight Howard, Skip To My Lou Alston, Hedo Türkoğlu and the boys. The fan base has been dying for a championship run and the franchise hasn’t progressed to that level as quickly as it thought when Paolo Banchero was drafted No. 1 overall in 2022 and won Rookie of the Year. Their outrage is understandable.

Everything Is Chill In Salt Lake: Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards Tapped Out

On the flip side, the Utah Jazz were found to be the most positive NBA fandom, with 52.92% of their comments carrying a positive tone, ahead of the Brooklyn Nets (51.87% of comments carrying a positive tone) and the Washington Wizards (50.80% of comments carrying a positive tone). Only 5.19% of Utah Jazz fans’ comments contained swear words. They placed just ahead of the Washington Wizards (5.35% of comments including swear words) and the Brooklyn Nets (5.53% of comments including swear words).

It seems both Nets and Wizards fans have either become fans of other teams or have been so beaten down by losing that their expectations are very low and raging at the machine won’t help. Maybe Trae Young and Anthony Davis bring new hope to DC.

Jaylen Brown Struts On Jennifer Hudson Show

Brown is already trying to change the tone in Philly. His appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show this week was all smiles. The dance he did coming down the famed intro line is going viral. He definitely has the cool to please Philly fans. Maybe even make them start expressing themselves more happily on social media.

I am spending the next 24 hours learning the Jaylen Brown Jennifer Hudson Show dance https://t.co/tk6PRCAQOG — Matt del Rio (@mdelNBA) July 6, 2026

How They Got The Data

There was a collection period: June 2025 – June 2026 and the final analysis was completed in July 2026.In total, 1,657,917 comments from 30 subreddits of the 2025-26 NBA fandoms were analyzed, looking for comments that contained swear words.

Each fan base was assigned a percentage value based on the number of total comments on their subreddit that contained swear words.

In total, 127,060 swear words were found. Additionally, the emotional tone of each comment was assessed and categorized as either negative, positive or neutral. Minimum number of comments collected per fandom: 29,000.