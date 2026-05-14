‘When You Need Him The Most He’s Not Available’: Kendrick Perkins Compares Luka Dončić To Joel Embiid As Big Money Superstars Who Go Ghost When It Counts

Luka Dončić tore up the NBA this season, averaging a league-high 33.5 points and leading a Lakers team with Austin Reaves and GOAT LeBron James, that expected to make lots of noise come playoff time. Unfortunately, Luka pulled a hammy, missed the entire playoffs and watched L.A. fight hard but get swept by the defending-champion OKC Thunder in the second round.

This one frustrating season with Luka being unavailable for the team’s biggest moments was a sample of what Philly has endured with former MVP Joel Embiid his entire career. “The Process” was officially deemed a failure as Philly was swept out of the playoffs by the New York Knicks and Embiid limped around and complained and moaned like he has for the past decade since being drafted in 2014.

Perkins Compares Hurt Luka to Joel Embiid

In September 2024, Embiid signed a three-year, $192.9 million fully guaranteed extension with Philadelphia. It hasn’t amounted to much, especially come playoff time, where Embiid has never led Philly on a real title run. Embiid’s unavailability has crushed the spirit and hopes of Sixers fan time and again.

Now Doncic is catching some of the same heat, because nobody expected him to miss the entire playoffs with a hamstring injury. Even 77-year-old Ric Flair had something to say about it.

He told Luka that he was being soft and needed to “Take a cortisone shot, deal with the pain.”

Flair took some pushback for that, but now ESPN hoops analyst Perkins is questioning the heart and body of Luka as well.

Perkins recently said that the Slovenian hoops savant is “starting to get in that territory of Joel Embiid. When you need him the most, and it comes postseason time, he’s not available.”

“When it matters the most,” Perkins said. “When it is time for those 16 playoff games you best believe that Lebron James is going to be available and healthy. I can’t say the same thing about Luka Doncic. The last three years it’s been something come postseason time. Whether he’s been out of shape or dealing with some kind of soft tissue injury.”

"Luka is starting to get in that territory of Joel Embiid. When you need him the most, and it comes postseason time, he's not available."



– Kendrick Perkins



(Via @FirstTake )



pic.twitter.com/1Xd6Rkektz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 14, 2026

The Lakers hustled their way to a 53-29 record and a fourth seed in the wicked wild Western Conference. Lakers Nation was optimistic that this would be the last championship run for LeBron James, who has played more years and more games than anyone in history. Having the most important player on your team miss the entire playoffs is beyond frustrating for everyone, even James, who noted that losing Luka was debilitating for the squad.

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Fans React To Kendrick Perkins Comparing Luka Doncic To Joel Embiid

“I rarely agree with Kendrick, BUT: Luka has been consistently injured in the playoffs. 2020, 2021, 2024, this year with the Lakers. Not saying he hasn’t played well when he’s been in there. But when was last time we had a fully healthy playoff run for him?” one netizen agreed with Perkins.

Luka had his protectors in the matter.

“Firstly, what the Embiid stray? Secondly, does that fat idiot know that Luka outside of this season has been very reliably in the post season? He’s one of the best PS scorers ever lmao,” one fan insisted on X.

“Beat OKC in the playoffs and did so in 6 games without home court advantage. Averaged 30 ppg last year in round one on a bad team and nobody cared,” another fan said.

“Perk is wrong about this. However. Late in the playoffs luka knees are always bleeding. That is very scary i will say. Don’t shoot me,” said one fan who supported Luka but acknowledged his injury history.

NBA superstars missing crucial playoff games has become a running joke in the NBA. They get the bulk of the bread and then aren’t around to help cook the meal.

READ: ‘How The Hell Adam Silver Get Blamed For This?’: Fans Are Claiming The NBA Commissioner Is Behind Kevin Durant Missing Game 1 Versus Lakers With Knee Injury

Luka is one of many these days.