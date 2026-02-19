‘Iconic Non-Denial’: Kevin Durant Didn’t Indulge Rumors He Created Burner Account To Trash Rockets Teammates. He Also Didn’t Deny The ‘Twitter Nonsense’

A person’s reputation often precedes them, and when it comes to Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, he’s been known to keep a burner X account or two to fight back against what he perceives are negative or untrue narratives by fans.

It’s been one of the weird true stories surrounding the NBA legend, who is as sensitive as it comes when he feels people are disrespecting him. In the past, Durant has shrugged off accusations of having burner accounts and even embraced them. He’s not, however, accepting responsibility for this latest fan-driven controversy.

Fans Leaks Supposed Kevin Durant Burner Account Where He’s Ripping Houston Rockets Teammates

The Houston Rockets star shut down questions Wednesday concerning viral allegations that he used a secret X account to rip his teammates in a private group chat.

In true KD fashion, he didn’t deny it either!

“I know you got to ask these questions, but I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense,” Durant said. “I’m just here to focus on the season, keep it pushing.”

"I'm not here to get into Twitter nonsense. … My teammates know what it is, we've been locked in the whole season."



Rockets star Kevin Durant when asked about his alleged burner account 🗣



(via @SportsVanessa, Q: @ByVarunShankar)

Kevin Durant Doesn’t Deny Owning Burning Account That Bashed Teammates

Reporters asked him if the viral drama was discussed with his teammates, but Durant insists that the team is in a great place, the locker room is tight and the championship goal is still intact.

Houston is currently in fourth place overall in the Western Conference with a 33-20 record. Ime Udoka is still developing the perfect chemistry for a talented team that traded franchise star Jalen Green to Phoenix for the aging Top75 NBA superstar. It’s title or bust in Texas.

“My teammates know what it is,” Durant told reporters. “We’ve been locked in the whole season. Enjoyed our break. Had a great practice today, looking forward to the road trip.”

Where Did Accusations That Kevin Durant Used Burner To Rip Teammates Originate?

These latest accusations stem from screenshots tied to an X account called @GetHigher77, as reported by TMZ. The account allegedly shows someone speaking from Durant’s perspective while trashing teammates Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr. The person even called the Rockets a “s****y ass team.”

Of course, there’s no verified proof the account belongs to Durant, but internet sleuths feel justified in believing it may have been ‘The Slim Tweeter.’

Either way, like ESPN analyst Iman Shumpert said, “It’s all entertainment for us…but at the end of the day he’s still 7-feet with a jumpshot.”

"At the end of the day, he's still 7-feet with a jumpshot. Let's get to what's real."

@imanshumpert on Kevin Durant's comments about his alleged burner account.

Fans React To Latest KD Burner Account Mystery

With Houston in good position in the Western Conference, he’s signaling he’d rather talk playoffs than posts.

There’s still no confirmation on whether or not the screenshots are bogus, but fans still had their opinions, especially considering Durant’s social media history.

“I find it crazy Kevin Durant hasn’t tweeted since his burner account has been found. Pretty telling imo,” one fan said.

I find it crazy Kevin Durant hasn't tweeted since his burner account has been found. Pretty telling imo.

“N– didn’t deny it, just said he not talking about it,” one fan noted “KD: ‘Not getting into Twitter nonsense’ after viral burner leaks trash teammates ‘My teammates know what it is’ Iconic non denial. Practice good tho!” a second fan said. “KD Cooked on the socials and the season cooked for Houston,” another fan quipped on X, predicting a downward spiral for Houston in the second half. Kevin Durant Has Admitted To Using Burner Account In Past

KD seemed to be ready for the inquiry about potential burner activity. It’s not like he hasn’t done it before. Back in 2017, as a member of the Golden State Warriors, Durant infamously admitted to using secret burner accounts to defend himself after severe backlash when he bounced from the Oklahoma City Thunder and joined the Dynasty Warriors led by the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green.

After denying accusations, he later admitted to it, joked about it and embraced the memes that came from the situation. KD is always going to lead the league in weird comments and responses. He also has a unique way of engaging in social media.