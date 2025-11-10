Jason Whitlock Drags Classic Sideline Moment Between QB Shedeur Sanders and ‘Wavy” Rapper Max B Into Negative Rant About Bad Bunny and NFL Culture

Shedeur Sanders has been laying low and watching Dillon Gabriel struggle to move the ball with a 2-7 Cleveland Browns team that can’t get out of its own way. Early 2000s music fans were all the rave this week as Max B, born Charley Wingate, inventor of the “wavy” sound and a close friend to French Montana was released from prison after nearly 16 years on Sunday, November 9.

Max B is finally freed after 17 years in prison and reunites with French Montana



THE COKE WAVE IS BACK 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oDiT29CrRB — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 9, 2025

Max B, whose rise to the top of the hip-hop charts was cut short due to his implication in a robbery and murder gone wrong, immediately went on a welcome home tour, recording music, performing and making public appearances to celebrate his 41st birthday.

Max even linked up with Shedeur at the Cleveland Browns vs. Jets game on Sunday. Which seemed to bother clout-chasing shock jock Jason Whitlock. Max and French Montana were standing on the sidelines, and Shedeur ran over to show respect for both.

Hours after being released from prison after serving a long sentence murder/manslaughter, Max B gets warm greeting from Shedeur Sanders on the sideline of Browns game. NFL "platforms" Bad Bunny and Max B. What a world. https://t.co/RRoZRALjZW — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 9, 2025

Whitlock reposted a video of Shedeur meeting Max B, and captioned:

“Hours after being released from prison after serving a long sentence murder/manslaughter, Max B gets warm greeting from Shedeur Sanders on the sideline of Browns game. NFL “platforms” Bad Bunny and Max B. What a world.” Social Media Reacts To Jason Whitlock Criticizing Shedeur Sanders For Greeting Ex-Con Max B At NY Jets Game

Not sure what Whitlock was getting at, but it was a shot at Shedeur’s character. Whitlock has been relentless in pushing various negative narratives about Deion Sanders’ son.

“What is your problem? Do you purposely go out of your way to speak in opposition to what BLACK men are doing? You are sickening and should be ashamed of yourself,” said one fan chastising Whitlock.

“For all this boycotting you mad white boys do, you sure do pay a lot of attention to it still,” quipped another fan.

“Long sentence for murder? In 2009 he received 75 years for murder and then in 2016 he got 20 years for manslaughter and he’s out in nine. Wow. Not even 2/3’s,” said another, warning Whitlock to check his math.

Whitlock did find a fish or too to bite.

“@NFL embracing the thug culture like the @NBA did,” said one netizen in an attempt to push Whitlock’s far-reaching narrative about Shedeur Sanders embracing “thug life.”

“You sure you’re a Christian? At least Shedeur isn’t passing judgment and treating the man with respect like a Christian is supposed to do,” replied one commenter on X.

“Aren’t you Christian?,” asked another. “You always talking Christian values, last time Jesus spoke to, hung around, welcome n forgave thieves, murderers n prostitutes… that man served his time.”

A third fan agreed, saying, “He served his time why are you angry at that?”

Jason Whitlock Takes Another Cheap Shot At Shedeur Sanders and Bad Bunny

Whitlock was really taking a jab at Shedeur while trying to act like he was in tune with the streets and why Max B’s return was getting so much press and fanfare. We all know that while Max B was incarcerated, French Montan rode the wave he and Max cultivated to a huge career and currently he’s dating the princess of Dubai.

Most fans on social, just saw it as a cheap shot and Whitlock has been known to throw those in doubles. Shedeur nor Max B will let Whitlock’s comments affect their upward movement. We already know what Bad Bunny thinks of Whitlock’s rant against the Hispanic pop star being the featured Super Bowl act this season.

Max expressed his eagerness to get back to music, and he’s starting again at the top.

“I can’t wait to get in the studio. There’s a lot of artists out there, too many to name. I’m looking forward to working with the big names, the head honchos… But they gotta be A-list.”

In October this year, Max B announced his post-release plans which would consist of a tour spanning over seven concert dates. The final show is scheduled for December 13.