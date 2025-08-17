“Fired On The Spot And Escorted To A Maximum Security Prison” | Fans Want ESPN’s Monica McNutt Ousted For Mistaking Barry Sanders’ Lions Jersey For Shedeur Sanders’ Jersey

A few weeks ago former first lady Michelle Obama called ESPN a reality show that talks (yells) sports daily. That comment didn’t sit well with Stephen A. Smith, the host of “First Take” and face of the once proud network. In many ways one can see why the former first lady would say such a thing with the network now shifting its focus to things that don’t really resemble the true essence of sports.

These moves include direct-to-consumer streaming, content restructuring, and even a change in programming lineup to the once popular ESPN radio. They’ve also changed a lot of faces around the network and even have streamers and non-journalist content creators on at times. One of the people who’s benefited from some of the moves is WNBA analyst Monica McNutt, who’s also been featured in other spots, including the aforementioned “First Take”

McNutt Drops The Ball

During a recent episode of the hit morning show that recently canned Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe following his personal drama involving a 22-year-old OnlyFans model who accused him of sexual assault, McNutt missed the mark. As she interviewed comedian, streamer and content creator Andrew Desboudes, aka “Druski,” McNutt inexplicably mistook his Barry Sanders No. 20 Detroit Lions jersey for a Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns No. 12 jersey.

“The jersey, let’s get into it, because obviously this ties into one Shedeur Sanders,” McNutt said.

A stunned and seemingly taken aback Druski quickly intervened:

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” Desbordes said. “This is Barry Sanders.”

How is that even possible considering the Lions and Browns team colors are nowhere near the same? In the aftermath of such an egregious miss, fans didn’t let her off the hook.

Fans Want McNutt Ousted For Mistake

“Fired on the spot and escorted to a maximum security prison,” exclaimed one fan.

“She should be fired. She clearly doesn’t actually know sports,” one user said bluntly.

“Fire her,” another said.

“I demand she is fired!” a third demanded.

“There are way too many sports talk shows and not enough smart people to fill the host roles.”

“Ya because Shedeur wears Blue and Silver every day at practice LMFAO,” another mocked.

“I get it people make mistakes truly. But this… this isn’t a mistake. U can’t have a host that don’t know somethin simple like… I dunno? Know who BARRY SANDERS is?”

Barstool Founder Gets In On The Fun

Never one to miss an opportunity to add insult to injury, Barstool founder and pizza aficionado David Portnoy wasted no time in calling her out.

“This is next level stupid here,” Portnoy said.