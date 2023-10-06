Jamal Adams’ NFL Return After 13 Months Was Marred By A Concussion And Misdirected Rage Toward Doctors | Seahawks Safety Has Since Apologized

It has been an emotional roller coaster for Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams these past few days, and after a disheartening ending to his first game, the NFL is looking to penalize him for being unable to control his emotions.

It had been nearly 13 months since Adams has played in the NFL due to a torn ACL he suffered against the Denver Broncos last season. After an offseason of rehabbing, as well as sitting out a few games during the regular season, it was finally Adams’ time to return to the gridiron to play.

Adams Yells At Concussion Doctors

On Monday night, Jamal Adams played his first game since Sept. 9, 2022. Adams, who plays with a revered relentlessness, suffered a concussion after taking a knee to the head by Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones within the first nine plays of the game and had to leave for the rest of the game.

Adams reacted to the news aggressively. He began shouting at the concussion doctor while team staff stood in the middle of Adams and the doctor.

While Adams was understandably upset and under the effects of a concussion and wasn’t thinking straight, after the incident the NFL was still looking into it and figuring out what to do about it.

Jamal Adams Apologizes To Doctor

In the meantime Jamal Adams issued a public apology via X, formerly known as Twitter, and an explanation to the concussion doctor himself, stating that he was just reacting to the news and didn’t mean to offend or harm anyone else.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way,” Adams wrote. “Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn’t myself in that moment. You’re a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing player’s health is essential. Much respect to you!”

There still is no word on whether Adams will be facing discipline from the league, but knowing that it’s been over a year since Adams has gotten to play the game that he loves, it’s understandable that he was frustrated that he couldn’t finish the game.