“It Was Tough. I Thought About Retiring” | Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Says He Considered Calling It A Career After Last Injury

Seattle Seahawks former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is set to make his season debut on Monday night against the New York Giants. It’s a bit of a homecoming for Adams who played the first three seasons of his career with the New York Jets, who share MetLife Stadium with the Giants. For Adams, this is a bit of a monumental return as the former LSU standout was as durable as they come the first three seasons of his NFL career, missing just two games.

But in his past three seasons he’s missed 26 games due to a variety of injuries, including 16 last season. Injuries are never ideal, but Adams being out has really hurt a Seahawks defense trying to rebuild their once daunting unit after having one of the best in the league from 2012-2018. As Adams prepares to take the field for the first time in over a year, he took the time to talk to reporters about his mental approach as he recovered.



Adams Contemplated Retirement

During the team’s media session following Friday’s practice, Adams opened up on how he felt in the immediate aftermath of being lost for the season after Week 1 of the 2022 season.

“It was tough. I thought about retiring.”

“I thought about about a lot of things,” he continued. “Is this going to be it for me? I don’t know. But I knew eventually, after I got that MRI, I told myself I’m going to be back. I don’t know when or how, but I was going to figure it out.”

Having Adams back is a good thing, but if you’re the Seahawks you have to be leery of his now injured past. The aggressive, attacking player that he’s always been isn’t gonna change how he plays because of injuries, and that has to worry coaches, teammates and team brass.

Adams was traded to the Seahawks ahead of the 2020 season. After putting together an All-Pro season in his first in the Pacific Northwest, Adams and the team agreed on a four-year, $70 million extension in 2021. The deal expires in 2025, so the Hawks are hoping to get the final two seasons of the 28-year-old injury-free.



Adams Can Help A Seahawks Defense In Need

Teammates can’t wait to see Adams, who’s a leader and one of the best blitzers in the league from his safety position. QB Geno Smith, who’s experienced a rebirth in Seattle, knows what Adams means to the team and how much his return will mean to them.

“I think it means a lot to our team, just his leadership, his energy,” Smith told reporters following Friday’s practice.

Seahawks visit the G-Men on “Monday Night Football.”