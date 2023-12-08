“Yikes” | Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Stands On Business Regarding X Attack On Jets Reporter’s Wife

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is now three seasons removed from being named an All-Pro. In fact the former LSU Tigers standout was named an All-Pro from 2018-2020, one first-team selection and two second-team selections.

Over the past two seasons Adams has been either injured or seen a major decline in his play. Back in 2023 and finally healthy, Adams hasn’t had his best season, and that was highlighted last Thursday when he gave up the game-winning touchdown pass in a heartbreaking 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Following the loss, Jets reporter Connor Hughes posted a picture of Adams being beaten for the touchdown with the caption “Yikes.”

This became a story because of the negative history between Adams and Hughes during his time with “Gang Green.” Adams quickly responded with “Yikes,” but he also included a photo of Hughes’ wife, which received a ton of backlash via social media.

Despite the backlash from social media and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Adams isn’t walking back or apologizing for any of his actions.



Adams Stands On His Actions, Carroll Condemns Them

During Wednesday’s media session at the Seahawks practice facility, Adams let it be known that he and Hughes have a longstanding beef. He then proceeded to pretty much say he isn’t taking anything he said or did back.

“It’s always the athlete that crossed the line when he responds. But, at the end of the day, disrespect is disrespect, however you want to take it. So, I responded. I knew when I did hit that tweet, I wasn’t in it to win it. At the end of the day it was to get him to understand ‘Leave me the hell alone.’” “When others go low, I go lower.” “I hate that I had to bring her into the situation, but at the end of the day, the ultimate goal was to get at him.”

That’s one way to get at someone attack their significant other, but it didn’t sit well with team brass.

Adams’ actions drew the ire of the aforementioned Carroll, who had this to say about the incident.

“We’ve already addressed it with him,” Carroll said during a press conference Wednesday. “I don’t know if it was a great decision at the time. I’m not sure about the details of it but I know that he realized he needed to take it down.”

Adams’ Focus Should Be On Helping Hawks Stop Losing Streak

This is Adams’ third incident this season. In Week 4 he had a blowup with a doctor on the sidelines when he was ruled out with a concussion. It was his first game back since missing just about all of last season with a quadriceps injury. In Week 6 another incident with a doctor occurred. This time he was fined $50,000.

Adams needs to channel all that energy into helping the struggling Seahawks stop their three-game losing streak. Overall, they’ve lost four of five, and the team’s once promising 5-2 start has slipped to 6-6 with their playoff lives hanging in the balance.