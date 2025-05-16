Miami Dolphins Star Jalen Ramsey Stopped DM’ing Opponents’ Girlfriends Once He Got To NFL Because ‘Somebody Gets Shot Over Talking About Somebody’s Wives’

Jalen Ramsey is known for his historic play on the field as one of the greatest cover corners to ever do it and his trash-talking of opponents. The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive back has had some of the classic CB-WR clashes in history with plenty of fisticuffs thrown in between.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback recently joined a podcast to discuss his college days at Florida State. In addition to talking legendary levels of smack, Ramsey is also a manipulator of the mind and looks for every mental edge he can get with an opponent.

Miami Dolphins Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Would DM Girlfriends Of His WR Opponents

At FSU, he would elevate his trash bag by messaging the girlfriends of opposing wide receivers to get under their skin and in their heads before the games.

“I was grimy…I would look up his IG, see his girlfriend… I’d go slide in the DMs the week before the game,” Ramsey admits.

Ramsey has never wavered from his bravado, even during times when his mouth wrote a check that his team couldn’t cash. Like in 2018 when the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Pittsburgh steelers 45-42 in the AFC Divisional round and Ramsey grabbed the mic and told the crowd that they were going to the Super Bowl, somehow ignoring that their AFC Championship game opponent was Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

“I ain’t got too much to say, but make sure you all bring that same energy out next week and the week after,” Ramsey said into a microphone. “We are going to the Super Bowl, and we are going to win that b****. We are going to win that b****.”

We know how that turned out. Tom Brady shook off a hand injury and tossed a backbreaking 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining, rallying the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 comeback win in the AFC championship game.

Ramsey never stopped talking and balling and eventually he was blessed with a Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft and selected fifth overall. In a 2019 interview, he made it clear that his days of playing around with opponents’ significant others on the computer is not how he gets down anymore.

Jalen Ramsey Doesn’t DM Opponents’ Girlfriends In The NFL: He’s On Trade Block

“I’ll say when I got to the league, though, I stopped that because now people got wives and stuff,” Ramsey said on a “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. “Somebody gets shot over talking about somebody’s wives. That’s where I grew. I ain’t as grimy.”

Ramsey is entering his 10th season in the NFL and his future probably won’t be in Miami as he is reportedly one of the coveted names on the trading block. Last week, it was reported by Armando Salguero of Outkick.com that the Miami Dolphins have spoken to the Atlanta Falcons, LA Rams, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and others regarding a J-Ram trade. Ramsey only played in 27 games for the Dolphins and had five interceptions during that time. He’s definitely on the other side of the road, but on a contending team his leadership, talent and championship experience can be a great addition.

Plus, while some NFL players probably still play dangerous games with the next man’s woman, Ramsey isn’t trying to go there.