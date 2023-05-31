Hanna Cavinder Outs NFL Star Jalen Ramsey For Being Up In Twin Sister Haley’s DMs |But He Might Be A Quantity Not Quality Guy Because He Doesn’t Remember That

Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is an equal opportunity DM-slider. The football star was part of a panel on Jake Paul’s sports betting and sports media platform Betr with former University of Miami basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder, where it was revealed he slid into Haley’s DMs.

Paul asked Ramsey if he had a strategy for direct messaging women on social media, when Hanna Cavinder said, “My twin would know.”

How Did Ramsey Slide Into Haley’s DMs?

Ramsey, genuinely seeming unaware that he had slid into Haley’s DMs, responded: “I was in them before?”

To which Haley responded, “Yeah.”

Clearly Ramsey’s strategy involves volume and not necessarily taking note of every single women he DMs. Or maybe Haley Cavinder wasn’t that memorable.

Ramsey shrugged it off and said, “I probably hit her with a heart then.”

Paul was genuinely surprised, though it’s unclear why, and asked, “Wait, deadass this happened?” To which Haley replied, “Deadass.”

The Cavinder’s love life has been of particular interest in social media conversations, and the twins, as they are wont to do, released a TikTok video with some insight.

Both sisters were seen dancing while wearing bikinis in the video.

Hanna, who is in a relationship, was seen dancing in a white swimsuit. “Sister who has a bf this summer,” a caption above the 22-year-old read.

The video ended with Haley, who is apparently single, dancing in a black two-piece with the caption: “Sister who is in her summer girl era.”

Who Are The Cavinder Twins?

Ramsey is a relatively famous NFL star, but who are Haley and Hanna Cavinder?

The twins played basketball at the University of Miami this past season, where the Hurricanes reached the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. However, they lost to eventual champions LSU.

Haley, started all 35 games for the Hurricanes, averaged a team-high 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.9 minutes per game, joining teammate Destiny Harden as All-ACC second-team selections.

Hanna averaged 3.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 16.7 minutes off the bench.

The twins made headlines all season for their play, going at the NCAA over NIL deals. They have signed deals with Champs Sports, Boost Mobile, Crocs, Venmo, Core water, GoPuff and dozens of other companies, with more to come later this year.

“It’s a full-time job, you’re constantly working,” Hanna said in January. “It’s not just taping a TikTok in 15 seconds. There’s a lot that goes behind it.”

They recently announced their decision to skip their fifth year of eligibility in college basketball, choosing to focus on alternative opportunities beyond the court. Graduating earlier this month, they revealed their intentions to pursue long-term brand deals and a lucrative NIL agreement with WWE.

They are popular on social media platforms like TikTok and their general appearance makes them natural partners for brands. Sports and entertainment brands covet the 18-34 year-old male demographic.

As long as the twins can attract followers, over 1 million and climbing, their popularity will be attractive to brands and their Q rating will likely increase. The more they become mainstream the more and more deals they’ll be able to secure.