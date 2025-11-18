‘Stone Cold Liar’: Ja’Marr Chase Got Suspended For Spitting On Jalen Ramsey Then Running From The Smoke, NFL Fans Don’t Respect That  

There’s something called honor that money doesn’t buy you. Cincinnati Bengals $161M wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is learning that now.

“He spit on me, so it’s up…no need to talk about football after,” Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey told reporters after his squad’s 34-12 thrashing of AFC North rival Bengals on Sunday. Chase’s actions are now at the center of a mass discussion on player behavior on the field, and ethics in life.

Ja’Marr Chase Spit On Jalen Ramsey, Denied It After

During the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on November 16, 2025, Chase and Ramsey engaged in a physical altercation, which resulted in Ramsey’s ejection. After the game, video evidence showed Chase spitting toward Ramsey making it more understandable why the veteran Super Bowl champion lost his marbles.

Video of the Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey confrontation from today's game:



Ramsey said Chase spit at him.



Chase said he did not.



This is the field-level video, via @austin_briski:pic.twitter.com/Sqr5BkIIJR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2025

Chase denied that he spit on Ramsey after the game, failing to keep the same energy that he exhibited on the field. Spitting is one of the worst offenses you can commit on the football field, but let’s not act like it’s never happened. Players lose it sometimes and get into personal confrontations on the field that crosses the line. The refs assumed it was just one of those moments for Ramsey whose reputation as a supreme agitator who has physically mixed it up with the best of them during his career preceded him negatively in this case.

Two things are clear in relation to the #Steelers #Bengals game and Jalen Ramsey vs JaMarr Chase incident. 1-Gaslighting isn't just political.

2-When Chase said "I didn't spit", he didn't know between broadcast, replay, Hawkeye and Skycam, there's 50 cameras watching EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/4MnKLmNbLP — TheFreeHawaiian (@TheFreeHawaiian) November 17, 2025

Ja’Marr Chase Was Frustrated That He Was Being Locked Down By Steelers Defense

You see Ramsey was just chopping it up and talking smack because he was locking down Chase like the warden in Sing Sing. Somewhere in between the tough talk Chase thought it would be honorable to spit at the future Hall of Famer. That’s when Ramsey delivered a blow to Chase’s head and face area.

A “Boy are you out of yo’ mind” blow that got him ejected.

Fans Don’t Respect Ja’Marr Chase Lying About Spitting

Ramsey’s history probably comes into play here. The three-time All Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl shutdown cornerback is known to mix it up, but fans thought Chase’s actions were dishonorable. First he spit. Then he didn’t have the guts to own it.

“Yo JaMarr Chase- OH YES YOU DID !!! SCUMBAG !!!,” blared one fan. “Stone cold liar,” another fan on X said about Chase.

Some defended Chase, saying the fine was too high in comparison to similar offenses by players in the past.

“Jalen Carter’s simulated spitting suspension cost him $57,000. For Ja’Marr Chase, the one-game suspension for spitting on Jalen Ramsey, if upheld, will forfeit $448,333.”

Jalen Carter's simulated spitting suspension cost him $57,000. For Ja'Marr Chase, the one-game suspension for spitting on Jalen Ramsey, if upheld, will forfeit $448,333. https://t.co/CkDHTnkuut — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 18, 2025

Money Doesn’t Make The Man: $161M Contract But Can’t Stand On His Actions

Chase parlayed a fluke Super Bowl run with Joe Burrow and certified elite talent and production into becoming the highest-paid wide receiver and the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Chase’s elaborate extension keeps him wearing the Bengals’ stripes until 2029, with an average annual value of $40.25 million. The contract also guaranteed him generational wealth ($73.9 million) at signing, with additional bonuses and salary details outlined for the upcoming seasons.

It’s hard not to get a big head after that. And not being able to play with Burrow because of his injury history has hindered Chase undoubtedly. As the team begins to go into tank mode with 40-year-old Joe Flacco at the helm, Chase’s ego is taking a bruising, and the games aren’t getting any easier.

Ja’Marr Chase today:



3 catches 🗑️

30 yards 💀

1 spit 💦

1 suspension loading 📉



Another iconic performance from WR1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jNaS6gzhQv — HeisenBurgh (@Heisenburghh) November 16, 2025

If he would have just admitted that he got frustrated and spit and apologized, he probably wouldn’t have gotten fined so much more than Jalen Carter did. The fans would give him more props too. If you’re going to be a nasty boy on the field, then stand up to it and wear your actions with pride. It’s the NFL. We have seen worse. Just don’t lie about it.