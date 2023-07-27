Jalen Hurts Said No To Netflix’s “Quarterback” Because He Has Bigger Aspirations Than To Be A TV Star

Signs are already showing that the Eagles made the right move in extending Jalen Hurts and paying him a massive contract to be their franchise quarterback.

He’s repaying them by giving them his undivided attention, which is one of the reasons that he turned down an opportunity to be on Netflix’s “Quarterback” docuseries.

The Eagles are picking up the pieces in training camp after a narrow Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this year. Along with this training camp, rookies are getting acquainted with the team, while coaches and veterans are trying to lead the practices.

Jalen Hurts Not Interested In Being A Netflix Star

The last thing the Eagles need is a camera crew following their signal-caller around through the training camp and the season while they try to make it back to the Super Bowl.

The show, “Quarterback,” is a behind-the-scenes look featuring the 2022 campaigns of signal-callers Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota as each tried to navigate the landscape of being an NFL quarterback and balance their personal lives with their careers.

While it was exciting to see how one of the best in the game does it behind the scenes in Mahomes, Hurts was approached to be on the show twice, to no avail.

This became clear to everyone when after his training camp practice, a reporter asked him about the docuseries.

“I actually turned it down last year. I didn’t feel it was appropriate for the year so I turned down the opportunity to be on it,” Hurts said. Philadelphia just invested a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, in Hurts. The Eagles probably wouldn’t mind the publicity for the team, but Hurts understands business and the last thing he needs is some Netflix documentary being held over his head if the team happens to get out to a slow start in an improved NFC East. Wisdom and reserve are traits that Hurts has always displayed, even during his rough times after being benched in a national championship game in college. Will Hurts Do Netflix In Future? Whether we might see him on one of these Netflix specials is undetermined, but Hurts does believe that one day he will have his chance to tell his story and put it behind a camera, but that time isn’t now for him.

“That time will come. There’s a lot of the journey to be told and there’s a lot yet to unfold that will be told one day, and that time will come,” Hurts said.

For a team that just lost the Super Bowl this is the type of attitude and energy they should have about attacking the upcoming season. No games, no cameras, and no distractions. Similar to Aaron Rodgers being upset when he learned that his New York Jets would be featured on this year’s HBO “Hard Knocks.”

The teams with chips on their shoulders aren’t worried about the shows, and Hurts continues to display a level of maturity, leadership and focus, which is one of the many reasons that Philadelphia decided to pay him.