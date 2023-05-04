Jackson Mahomes Arrested And Charged With Aggravated Sexual Battery In Alcohol-Fueled Forcible Kissing Fiasco

Jackson Wayne Mahomes, the 22-year-old younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jackson Mahomes, the brother of #Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.



Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… pic.twitter.com/gtlwVoLJhY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 3, 2023

Mahomes was booked into Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe, Kansas, on a $100,000 bond Wednesday morning, and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

What Is Jackson Alleged To Have Done?

The arrest stems from an incident in February where a woman who owns a restaurant alleges that Mahomes assaulted her in a back room at her establishment, Aspens Restaurant and Lounge.

In video footage released by TMZ, Mahomes is shown forcibly trying to kiss a woman multiple times. During one of the attempts his hands are around her neck.

The 40-year-old woman also accused Mahomes of shoving a member of the restaurant’s wait staff and that he appeared intoxicated in a separate incident.

Mahomes’ attorney Brandon Davies denied the woman’s allegations in March.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” Davies said in the statement. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

If there is more context to this video it will be interesting to see what, if anything, it proves. The portion of the video that has been leaked doesn’t look good.

The Power Of Celebrity

The elephant in the room is celebrity and the power it yields. Jackson Mahomes is an internet celebrity who carries his own level of fame and power, though the latter is complicated. Jackson’s power is connected to the fact that he is the brother of the biggest star in that area, the Chiefs QB.

Patrick Mahomes, according to all reporting, has nothing to do with this incident. But did his presence indirectly hang over the actions of people involved? Did Jackson act in an aggressive predatory manner because he felt being the brother of Patrick Mahomes would offer protection? Did the restaurant owner ignore or minimize signs of danger because this was Patrick Mahomes’ brother?

We don’t know the answers to any of these questions, but they’ll be a part of any legal proceedings going forward.

Last month, Patrick Mahomes’ wife and Jackson’s sister-in-law Brittany went to bat for the younger Mahomes on social media.

In a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, Brittany was asked how she felt about comments aimed at Jackson.

“How do you feel about the comments about your BIL?” one fan asked, to which Brittany responded, “They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s—t about him. So it’s best to just shut up.”

With all due respect to Brittany, this allegation has gone public and Jackson has been arrested and is facing charges. This has, right or wrong, now become a public matter and the younger Mahomes will be judged in the court of public opinion. People will say things and if it turns out he’s guilty, he could serve jail time.