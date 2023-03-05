Jackson Mahomes Antics Finally Got Him Jammed | Accused Of Aggravated Assault On Restaurant Owner And Waiter

Jackson Mahomes, brother of two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes is being accused of assault by a restaurant owner and waiter in Kansas City. A surveillance video shows what appears to be Jackson aggressively grabbing Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge, and forcibly kissing her in her office.

In the video, the man unexpectedly grabs Vaughn by the throat and bends her slightly backward toward him, kissing her at least twice after 10 p.m. on a Saturday a week ago. The jarring video places the 22-year-old in a precarious situation, and his attorney is already on the offensive.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Brandan Davies said in a statement to The Kansas City Star. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Viral Moment

However, Aspen Vaughn tells another tale of unwanted romantic overtures at her establishment. A member of her wait staff is also corroborating the claims.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn said to The Kansas City Star, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

The waiter said Jackson pushed him when trying to enter the restaurant’s office to retrieve his water bottle.

“I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he’s downstairs for I don’t know what reason,” the waiter said to The Kansas City Star, “and I’m trying to get to the office, and he’s like, pushing me out. …And he’s like, No, get out, get out.”

Jackson Mahomes is a frequent visitor to the establishment and has a relationship with Vaughn’s stepdaughter, an employee of the restaurant. Earlier that Saturday, Jackson had stopped by to see the stepdaughter, and the encounter was fine. There have been past complaints that Jackson has come in and been disruptive and treated the staff poorly. It is, unfortunately, on-brand with the social media influencer’s actions in similar facilities.

Bad Behavior

In 2021, Mahomes vented on his social media about a bad experience in a local Kansas City restaurant called SoT after the restaurant couldn’t accommodate his large party. The restaurant clapped back smartly.

“We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout,” SoT’s social media post stated.

“We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways.”

Jackson has also caught the ire of NFL fans at different moments where he allowed his privilege to bleed into the fan experience or moments where he showed little respect.

During an away game in 2021 against the Washington Commanders, Jackson recorded a TikTok dance while standing on the Sean Taylor memorial logo following the Chiefs’ 31-13 thrashing of the then-Washington Football Team. Taylor was well-respected and held a special place in the hearts of Commanders fans.

Jackson Mahomes has been controversial for football since his brother’s ascension into a top-tier quarterback, and now he will have the biggest test to date.