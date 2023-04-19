“It’s Best To Just Shut Up” | Brittany Mahomes Isn’t Staying Quiet About Jackson Mahomes’ Assault Allegations

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes II, is sticking up for her brother-in-law Jackson amid assault allegations against him.

In a Q+A session with fans on Instagram, Brittany was asked how she felt about comments aimed at Jackson.

“How do you feel about the comments about your BIL?” one fan asked, to which Brittany responded, “They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s—t about him. So it’s best to just shut up.”

What Is Jackson Mahomes Accused Of Doing?

Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson, 22, is under investigation by police after he was accused of allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner and waiter in late February.

He allegedly shoved a 19-year-old waiter and forcibly kissed Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb outside of Kansas City.

His lawyer has denied the allegations.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” his lawyer Brandan Davies said in March. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Jackson is an internet celebrity in his own right. From his TikTok videos to his YouTube channel, he has quite the following.

Sometimes Brittany And Jackson Do Too Much

He’s also been seen doing way too much and has caught the ire of a certain segments of Chiefs and NFL fans.

Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! pic.twitter.com/KLpvSor5XH — idk (@pheargers) September 20, 2021

Brittany also has seen her fair share of comments from Chiefs fans and fanbases from the other NFL teams.

Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic🥴 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) February 27, 2023

Sometimes she and Jackson do come off whiny and privileged. Carrying themselves as uber celebrities when they’re mostly famous by association. But that’s par for the course.

On the field, Patrick and the Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champions, and they’re hoping for a dynastic run.

Last month, the NFL announced it will now regularly allow teams to appear in multiple “Thursday Night Football” games in the same season.

This is a huge deal because teams that play on Thursday do so on a short turnaround, which has the potential for negative health outcomes.

Previously, the league seldom allowed teams to play on multiple Thursdays with a short week of preparation because of player safety. This decision is going to be extremely unpopular with players, and Mahomes was the first to comment.

On Twitter, the Chiefs QB quote-tweeted the announcement with the palm to forehead emoji.

The Chiefs have begun voluntary offseason training this week. Mahomes II and his star TE Travis Kelce are reunited. The team also added Blaine Gabbert as a backup QB behind Mahomes.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City from April 27-29. As it is the Chiefs’ home city, expect Mahomes II to be at many of the functions and serving as the “unofficial mayor” at the league’s second-biggest event after the Super Bowl.