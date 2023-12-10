Is Jackson Mahomes Trying To Dirty Mack Travis Kelce’s Old Girlfriend? His Comments On Her Posts Feel Like It

There has been a lot going on in very public NFL relationships, and there has also been some backlash in people’s lives. Enter Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a polarizing figure. Recently, Mahomes has been showing much love to the ex-girlfriend of his brother’s teammate Travis Kelce, fitness influencer Kayla Nicole.

Over the last few weeks, Mahomes has dropped a flirtatious comment on Kayla Nicole’s posts and let it known he feels a little more than supportive and straight flirtatious. Nicole posted a photo in a backless mini-dress a few weeks ago. Mahomes commented, “THAT GIRL,” with a fire emoji. Additionally, when Nicole posted a series of photos on Saturday, Mahomes commented enthusiastically, “So pretty!”

Dirty Macking Jackson

The public comments are an interesting move. When you factor in that her ex-boyfriend is the bestie of his brother, the energy is giving messy. However, when you factor in Mahomes’ previous side-eye activities, it is par for the course with one of the most enigmatic figures around the NFL orbit.

Known for his on-field TikTok dances, Mahomes got into hot water when he mistakenly danced on a memorial tribute to fallen player Sean Taylor at FedEx Field in 2021. He wound up issuing an apology after the outrage at his inconsiderate move.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” Mahomes tweeted in response to the angry fans.

Fast-forward to this year, and Jackson Mahomes was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery in May 2023 after allegedly shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of the restaurant.

Bad Boy

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Aspen Vaughn said to The Kansas City Star at the time, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ And then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off. And I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door. And I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Personal transgressions aside, Nicole is still reeling from her admission that Travis Kelce’s new romance with pop star Taylor Swift caused damage to her life. She revealed that fans were mean to her and that she had to heal from the online cruelty.

With Kelce still Patrick Mahomes’ closest teammate and Nicole living in the aftermath of the Swiftie online shade, Jackson Mahomes looks like a dirty mack playing the middle between sides.