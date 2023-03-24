Ja Morant, His Daughter Kaari And The Grizzlies Troll Skip Bayless For Confusing Rap Music With Real Life On The Superstar’s Return From Suspension

Memphis Grizzlies’ superstar Ja Morant returned to the court from his suspension on Wednesday. He came off the bench and scored 17 points in a Grizzlies win over the Houston Rockets. During the game and in Morant’s postgame interview he and the team trolled their nemesis, FS1’s Skip Bayless.

On Tuesday, Bayless criticized Morant for quoting the lyric “It’s a parade inside my city, yeah,” from NBA Youngboy’s “Fresh Prince of Utah” during a postgame interview of teammate Santi Aldama on Monday night. Bayless was critical because the song mentions guns and he believes it’s in poor taste, considering Morant was suspended in part for four incidents allegedly involving guns.

During the final minute of Wednesday’s game, the FedEx Forum replayed Bayless saying the line on his television show, “Undisputed”.

In a vacuum is this a big deal? Of course not. But in context, it's not the best look to quote that rap lyric just as you're coming back from dangling a gun. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/9tg63UGMH5 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 21, 2023

Everyone Getting In On The Troll Job

The Grizzlies’ television broadcast team of Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight also uttered the phrase to close out the game.

Morant even got his daughter Kaari to say it during his postgame interview.

That was an expert troll job by Morant, the Grizzlies and their fans. It also highlights the support Morant has from the community of Memphis. Despite his very public struggles and reckless behavior, the city and team want him to succeed.

“He’s part of our family. We have to support him,” is how longtime Grizzlies season ticket holder Cory Rooks summed up the feeling to the Commercial Appeal.

Morant received a loud standing ovation the first time he checked into the game and his two first baskets reminded Grizzlies fans and the league just how special he is.

“Just seeing how the fans reacted to me being back, it definitely helped me a lot. It made me feel good inside,” Morant said. “I can’t put it in words. I’m numb right now, but thankful for everybody.”

That type of love and support is not a given for pro athletes in the cities they play in. That and so much more is what Morant could potentially throw away if he doesn’t change his ways.

Time will tell if the therapy and realization of where he was headed will serve as the turning point for the phenomenal young guard.

Kaari Morant would like to take this time to share an important message:



"𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗮 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗺𝘆 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗵𝗵𝗵" pic.twitter.com/aoAbpwkjau — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) March 23, 2023

The Resurgent Grizzlies

Meanwhile on the floor, the Grizzlies have won four straight and seven of their past 10 games. They clinched the Southwest Division for the second consecutive season and now sit two games ahead of the Sacramento Kings for the second spot in the Western Conference.

Just a few weeks ago in the midst of the Morant storm, the team was struggling and looking like they might get passed by the Kings and Phoenix Suns. They’ve regained their footing and their superstar leader is back.

The Grizzlies are ranked third in aDRTG and fifth in aNET rating. Over the past 10 games their offense is ranked third. The latter is a big step up in their season long 17th ranked aORTG.

During Morant’s absence DPOY favorite Jaren Jackson Jr. has displayed the consistency offensively that had many, including this writer, saying he was the prospect with the highest ceiling in his draft class. A class that included Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

With the return of Morant, the dominant two-way play of Jackson Jr., and a team with a proverbial chip on their shoulder, it could be a fun spring in Memphis.

They might mess around and have a parade inside their city.

