Tom Brady’s ‘Not Cut Out To Be A Broadcaster’: 20-Year Love Affair Between Skip Bayless and $375M GOAT QB Is Over

For years sports commentator Skip Bayless was one of the biggest Tom Brady supporters. He even got into a heated debate with his former “Undisputed on FS1” co-host Shannon Sharpe when he told the Hall of Fame tight end that Brady was a better football player than him. In short, Brady could do no wrong in the eyes of Bayless.

That was then and now it seems that Bayless isn’t a fan of the retired version of the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. For some reason the now 74-year-old unloaded on Brady during a recent episode of his podcast “The Skip Bayless Show,” and his comments sound more like jealousy or hate than anything else.

Bayless Not Happy About Brady’s $300M Media Deal and Vegas Raiders Ownership

During the episode Bayless brought up the subject of Brady being part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and being one half of Fox NFL Sunday’s top announcing team alongside Kevin Burkhardt, where Brady rakes in a record $37.5 million per years.

“He’s now a crucial minority owner with a majority opinion of the Raiders. And he’s actually their chief adviser, sort of their unofficial GM. And that really offended me because you can’t be a Fox broadcaster [or] commentator and do your job correctly if you’re going to choose to own a big slice of the team that’s worth $300 million. It’s just ridiculous.”

I just can't listen to Tom Brady anymore. I'm to the point I'm turning down the sound pic.twitter.com/4n7VsK938M — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 10, 2025

Bayless Criticizes Brady’s Work In The Booth

“As a broadcaster, he’s just blah,” Bayless said. “He’s so blah, he’s terribly blah. It’s all captain obvious, silly, lame. He tries to be funny, it’s just goofy. He’s not cut out to be a broadcaster to start with, and they’re trying to prop him up.”

Bayless added, “Now popping up in the middle of my games is Tom Brady doing Pizza Hut delivery boy commercials. He’s delivering, ‘Hut hut!’ He’s doing his football cadence. It’s pathetic. Do you really need to stoop to that, Tom? He’s as unsuccessful post-football as he was successful during football. That’s what’s happening to Tom Brady.”

In that regard Bayless’ comments have some validity, but even Brady acknowledged that he needed to get better as a broadcaster after a pretty trying first season.

Brady Improving Weekly

Just as he did on the gridiron that helped him win an NFL record Super Bowls, while playing in 10, Brady improved weekly and yearly. And that’s his approach to the booth, and during an October interview with US Weekly.

“I absolutely [feel] more comfortable,” he said. “Just understanding what’s being asked of me and how I want to convey my message to the audience, and then obviously having great teammates at Fox. Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi all the people who produce the games, I just love being a part of it.”

Brady continued, “I try not to take myself too seriously in any part of life. Certainly when I’m up there, I know I’m going to make plenty of mistakes. I just want to enjoy the game, and I want the fans who are watching to really enjoy it, too. Because I love the game, I want other people to love it as much as I do.”

That 10-year, $375 million deal Brady landed with no experience has Bayless some kind of tight.