“He Wants You Gone AR”: Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Has Agent Rich Paul Putting Austin Reaves Trade Rumors In The Air

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling and things hit a new low with an ugly (135-117) home loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Now losers of four of their last five and unable to defend in a phone booth, rumors of making a splash trade have began to surface. With the team’s most trade able asset being guard Austin Reaves, super agent Rich Paul who’s famously known for being the agent of LeBron James is giving some unwanted hypothetical trade ideas, much to the chagrin of Skip Bayless.

In fact, Bayless a long time James detractor is also saying Lakers star has put his agent up to expressing his feelings on what he believes the team needs to do ahead of the February 5th trade deadline. That’s breakup the “Big 3” in Tinseltown and try to trade for Memphis Grizzlies big man and former NBA DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr.

This is LeBron Bleeping James. Le-Con James is trying to push Austin Reaves out the back door. That's what he's trying to do with help from his main man, Rich Paul. Nice try. I'm calling BS on both of you pic.twitter.com/EdROOFJtT7 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2026

Bayless Calls Out Paul And James

Speaking on his X account page, Bayless the former ESPN and Fox Sports analyst didn’t hold back.

“LeBron’s agent Rich Paul says on his new podcast the Lakers should trade Austin Reaves for Jaren Jackson Jr. LeBron says this is strictly Paul’s opinion with no input from LeBron. Passive-aggressive LIE. LeBron using his agent as his mouthpiece. He wants you gone AR, now you know.”

Bayless’s comments stem from these comments made by Paul on his podcast “Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, he attempted to make it about the team adding a rim-running athletic big to team with Luka Doncic for the future.

“If you’re building around Luka Donci. going forward, which they are, you need that anchor. And Jaren doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild.”

“This comes with a very unemotional attachment because Austin is beloved, which he should be, he’s an underdog,” Paul said. “There’s a world where you can do what’s best for your team, and do what’s best for Austin. Because Austin deserves to get paid. Now, I love him as a Laker, but if that was a situation where we’re getting balance — because if you put all the money into just the backcourt and then your flexibility is restricted going forward to fill out the rest of the team, then [building a full roster is challenging].

“Memphis would definitely pay Austin,” Paul said. “He would become … probably their point guard and leading scorer, for sure. … But definitely their highest-paid player.”

Austin Rivers says Rich Paul got to stop he shouldn’t have a podcast



“First off why do you have a podcast anyway? I don’t understand it I don’t get it. You’re not a fu*king player I don’t know any other agents sitting there on a podcast talking trades. Plus everything you say… pic.twitter.com/fBS9QY2SJF — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 16, 2026

In the aftermath of what Paul said, James was quick to defend himself against anything Paul may have mentioned on the podcast.

“I think you all know by now, Rich is his own man and what Rich says is not a direct reflection of me and how I feel. And I hope people know that. I hope people know that and if they’re not sensible to know that, then I don’t know what to tell them.”

“Rich, that’s what he’s doing. That’s his whole thing. That’s what he’s doing. That’s what he’s talking about, but I have zero conversations about what his topics are going to be or what they are going to talk about. He is his own man and that is his platform.”

Bayless Says Reaves Agent Approached Paul

Not long after Paul’s comments, he and Austin Reaves agent Reggie Berry of AMR Agency reportedly approached Paul to discuss what he said about his client. While the two had a five minute conversation, former players around the league don’t believe a podcast benefits anyone because Paul is an agent.

In fact, former players Austin Rivers and even former ESPN analyst Bomani Jones have both go on record saying Paul has absolutely no business having a podcast, and then discussing information of that nature is not a good leak.