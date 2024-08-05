‘Shilo Slapped Him Several Times’ | Anonymous Former Colorado Player Says Deion Sanders’ Program Was A “Bloody Mess” Like Grand Theft Auto

After parting ways with the Colorado program, a former player who remains anonymous, isn’t holding anything back as it pertains to the alleged locker room culture during his tenure.

In fact, he compared the Buffaloes locker room to an ever-popular video game known for wild vehicles and wild police chases.

What’s even crazier is he isn’t the first to reveal how things are done in Boulder and criticize how Coach Prime runs his program.

Grand Theft Auto Locker Room

That anonymous player told Athlon Sports, “It’s like a real-life Grand Theft Auto video game. There are many distractions with fights, guns, and money floating around. The environment is unlike any I’ve ever come from before.”

Those comments sounded eerily similar to those made by former five-star recruit Cormani McClain, who transferred to Florida after one season in Boulder. Upon his departure McClain made mention of “not wanting to play for clicks” and threw major shade at Coach Prime by thanking other coaches and staff but not the legendary Hall of Famer.

According to the anonymous player, McClain had every right to speak as he did and leave.

“Cormani was taking a lot of heat from everyone,” the player said. “At the same time Coach Prime was saying he was in the doghouse and needed to improve, Cormani was getting bullied by Shilo Sanders. After the Oregon State game, Shilo slapped him several times, which left Cormani yelling ‘I’m going to kill you’ repeatedly. After that, you could tell he wasn’t mentally there. It’s hard when the coaches you trust are calling you derogatory names on the practice field.”

While this is all alleged, it isn’t a good look if true. But, per Coach Prime, McClain’s issues stemmed from laziness, not attending class and being late to team meetings regularly. This was said about him from the time he arrived in Boulder.

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their second season under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

After beginning his inaugural season at the helm, a surprising 3-0, things quickly fell apart with the team finishing 1-8 in their last nine games.

Following the season the Buffaloes saw 61 percent of its 2023 class depart via the transfer portal, and some are speaking about some of the alleged things that occurred during their time in Boulder.

No, things aren’t perfect in Boulder, just like at any other Power Five program. It just so happens that Deion Sanders is the head coach of the program, and since he’s promoted them at every turn this is what comes with the territory; a lot of eyes, a lot of opinions and everyone won’t see eye to eye.

This is all alleged, but some of the things that have come out are definitely true, it’s just a matter of what folks choose to believe.