Is Five-Star Recruit Cormani McClain Already In Coach Prime’s Doghouse? | Why Is The 2023 No. 1-Ranked Cornerback Still Not Ready To Contribute? 

The Colorado Buffaloes are licking their wounds following a 42-6 thrashing at Pac-12 foe Oregon. The Buffaloes were no match for the Ducks in a game where they were playing without 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter, who suffered a lacerated liver against intrastate rival Colorado State in the “Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Many wondered why isn’t 2023 top-ranked cornerback Cormani McClain getting any playing time?

While McClain didn’t arrive until June, being the top guy in your recruiting class usually means you’re ready to contribute much sooner than the average freshman. And, with the Buffs down the dynamic Hunter, who’s a two-way star, folks want to know where is Cormani?



Coach Prime Keeps It Real On His Prized Freshman Recruit

On Tuesday, Coach Prime was asked during his media session why isn’t Cormani playing more. Coach Prime who’s never been one to mince his words, was pretty blunt as to why the freshman is playing so little, and mostly in garbage time.



“Study, prepare, study, prepare, be on time for meetings,” Sanders said. “Show up to the darned meetings. Understand what we’re doing as a scheme. Want to play this game. Desire to play this game. Desire to be the best in this game at practice, in the film room, and on your own free time.”

Sanders, like any other coach, can’t stress enough how important watching film is.

“You know that I check film time for each player upon the week,” Sanders said. “Thursday I need film times from the whole staff so I can see who’s been preparing. And that’s not just about Cormani, that’s about a multitude of individuals. So if I don’t see that, you would be a fool to put somebody out there unprepared. Can’t do it. Won’t do it. Can’t do it. I’m old school, I’m sorry.”

Sounds like the freshman hasn’t been doing what Coach Prime deems needed to see the field, and that five-star ranking isn’t going to get him a pass.



McClain Bullied WRs In HS

In his senior season at Lakeland High School in Florida, McClain helped lead the team to a state title. There he collected nine interceptions and routinely bullied opposing receivers. But this is big boy football, and McClain no longer has a physical advantage over receivers as he once did in high school.

So that means he needs to work more on his technique and study film to better prepare himself, because his size and athleticism that once carried him is no longer an advantage at the Power Five level.