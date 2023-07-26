Colorado Five-Star Freshman Cormani McClain Is Throwing Up At Practice But Flashing Elite Talent As He Adjusts To Big Time College Football

Colorado Buffaloes five-star freshman cornerback Cormani McClain was the top-rated defensive back in the 2023 class. When you watch the film of the smooth, speedy ballhawk you’ll see why he was such a coveted prospect.

He flipped from Miami when Coach Prime, aka Deion Sanders, reached out to him right before the December early signing period. Sanders’ late arrival to the party was in part due to him taking the Colorado job at the end of the season.

But, whatever Coach Prime said, McClain decided not to sign with the Miami Hurricanes during the early signing period, and instead signed with the Buffaloes in February.

Sanders envisions having McClain and 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter on the corners for his Buffaloes. This pair of dynamic playmakers could allow defensive coordinator Charles Kelly to be creative with his pressures and run-stopping defense.

While, McClain has the talent to play early, he’ll need to prove to the coaches that he’s ready between the ears.

DC Charles Kelly Knows The Talent Is There

Standing 6 feet 2 and 170 pounds with sub 4.4 speed, McClain is what corners are looking more and more like in today’s college football. Long, rangy and fast, and that’s something that the Buffaloes love about him. In fact, defensive coordinator Kelly recently told reporters the ability is there, but he’s got work to do.

“Cormani’s definitely a guy who has the ability,” Kelly said. “Of course, he’s got a lot of work to to get to play at this level. Coach Prime will be the first to tell you, it’s not about what you do out there, it’s how you do it. We want to play a certain way. There’s a certain standard that we want to do and it’s our job as coaches to get these players to that place.”

Sounds like McClain will have to earn that spot opposite Hunter in the secondary, and the coaching wants him to be less of a gambler like he was in high school, and more technically sound.

Deion Sanders’ practices are no joke man…



McClain Has Propensity For Puking

It’s a huge difference between playing in that beautiful Lakeland, Florida, sun versus being amongst the scenic Rocky Mountains. And the biggest change is the altitude, and it’s something reports say McClain has struggled with thus far. Starting QB Shedeur Sanders even made a joke about it at last week’s Pac-12 media day.

“Cormani’s funny. Travis Hunter, he calls Cormani ‘Pukey.’ Cormani, he’s getting adjusted to the altitude real well. We have a bet like every day that he’s not gonna throw up.”

Expect the duo of McClain and Hunter to wreak havoc on opposing offenses in the very near future.