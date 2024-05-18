“It’s Going To Translate” | WNBA Legend Diana Taurasi Changes Tune On Caitlin Clark and The Rookie Had Best Game Of Career

WNBA 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark has struggled in her first two games. The dynamic sharpshooter is finding things to be much tougher at the professional level, and with teams game-planning to contain her she’s looked overwhelmed. In two games this week, both losses Clark shot a combined 30 percent from the field while committing 13 turnovers and just nine assists.

In many aspects it looked a lot like what 21-year WNBA legend Diana Taurasi said would happen when she said “reality is coming” for Clark and all of the 2024 rookies during the NCAA Tournament.

Most only listened to the first three words that Taurasi said, and not to her reasoning as to why Clark and the other WNBA frosh would have a big adjustment period. As with everything these days, most considered it hate, but when you look at Clark’s struggles Taurasi was definitely onto something.

Lady D Says Clark Will Figure It Out

Taurasi, who’s never been one to hold her tongue has stood by her comments. During an appearance on Bickley and Marotta on Friday, the former UConn legend had this to say about Clark going forward. That seemed to happen in the Fever’s road loss to the Liberty on Saturday afternoon.

“You know these days, everything takes on a life of their own. Every little snippet, every little comment, any quote taken out of context. Look, I only said it because when I watch games — and I’m sure when you talk to any professional athlete — you think about what they’ll look like as a pro,” Taurasi said.

“How will it translate? It’s going to translate. Like any college quarterback, it’s going to take time.”

Caitlin Clark Has Best Performance Of Season

In Saturday’s (91-80) road loss to the New York Liberty, the Fever were much more competitive, and Clark was a huge reason why. The sharpshooter went for 22 points, eight assists and six assists, easily her best performance in her first three games as a pro.

While she did have eight turnovers, she also became the fourth WNBA player to have 50 points and 15 assists in their first three games, joining Candace Parker, Sue Bird and the late Nikki McCray. Clark shot (9-17 overall and 4-10 from three), which is her best shooting game.

Taurasi was saying don’t expect Clark or any other rookie to come into the WNBA and dominate as quickly or as often they did in college. Not everyone is Candace Parker, who went for 34 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in her first WNBA game as the only player in league history to win MVP as a rookie.

Taurasi Says She Still Doesn’t Feel Comfortable

Despite her current 21-year Hall of Fame career, Taurasi, who went for 23 points and made seven threes in the Phoenix Mercury’s season-opening loss, to the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces, says she still isn’t comfortable.

“I still don’t feel comfortable,” Taurasi said in speaking about the physicality of the league. “It’s an uncomfortable league. It’s physical, it’s a grind. You never feel comfortable. You feel used to the things around you [as you play more]. At the same time, she’s in an interesting position where she’s played ball her whole career. Sometimes you have to play off the ball, sometimes that’s the solution.”

Strong words from the league’s all-time leading scorer and three-point shot maker. Considering the amount of success she’s had in winning three WNBA championships, two WNBA Finals MVPs and one league MVP, one would think she’s been comfortable at some point in her career.

But maybe that’s part of the edge she carries to stay motivated to keep going in the league. If you know Taurasi, it’s always been about gaining a competitive advantage anyway, anyhow.

If she isn’t comfortable, a rookie being comfortable after three games isn’t going to happen either. Clark will be fine, and Saturday was indicative of that, but it will take some time.

