“I’m Definitely In The Top Five” | Bears QB Justin Fields Sees Himself As An All-Time Great Running QB, But Is That Even A Flex?

Chicago Bears star quarterback Justin Fields is heading into his third season in the Windy City, and through two seasons, the dynamic dual-threat signal-caller has spent the bulk of his time running for his life.

In fact, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star rushed for 1,143 yards last season, the second-most ever by a quarterback. Fields‘ historic season trails only Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson who rushed for an NFL record 1,205 yards during his 2019 unanimous MVP campaign.

Fields is easily one of the better running quarterbacks in the league. He’s so confident in what he can with his legs that he even considers himself one of the five best rushing quarterbacks to ever play the game.

During a recent appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast, the Bears franchise quarterback ranked his top five rushing QBs.

“Oh, I am because I definitely think I am,” Fields said.

“I’m definitely in the top five. No order, but I got to go with my boy Mike Vick, got to go with Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, of course me … and then final … Steve Young.”

Hard to argue Fields’ list but there are plenty of others that he missed like Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb and Fran Tarkenton to name a few. But, when you hold the record for the second-most rushing yards in a season by a QB, it’s hard to argue.

Fields Had To Run Out Of Necessity

In 2022 most of Fields yards came out of necessity for a really bad Bears team. And, while he was dynamite on the ground, he struggled mightily when he had to throw the football. Fields’ numbers for the season looked like this: 2,242 yards passing, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Not bad numbers, but the eye test said differently.

The Bears’ lack of talent surrounding Fields at the skill positions also played a huge role in him rushing for so many yards, and the team ranking dead last in passing yards per game at 130.5.

This offseason, the team’s second, under GM Ryan Poles, the Bears did all they could to add some talent around Fields. On paper the pieces added are big upgrades from last year’s team, but we must see how they gel in the team’s offensive system.

D.J. Moore Should Do Wonders For Fields

Last season no Bears pass catcher had more than 50 receptions, 544 yards and seven touchdowns. All of those numbers came by way of tight end Cole Kmet, which is why the addition of former Carolina Panthers wideout D.J. Moore is so big. Moore has surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau in three of his five seasons, including three straight seasons from 2019-2021.

Bad QB play last season in Carolina hindered him from making it four consecutive 1000-yard seasons. His ability as a true No. 1 receiver should help Fields and the entire Bears offense in 2023.