“If I Do Go Somewhere Else” | Justin Fields With A Consistent Message Amidst Uncertain Future In Chicago

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been the talk of trade rumors for the better part of the last three to four weeks.

With the Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 1947, the growing belief is the Bears may trade Fields and draft Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Would Chicago Bears Trade Justin Fields To Draft Bryce Young?

While that’s definitely a possibility, the likelihood of that happening is still slim, and, as Bears GM Ryan Poles, put it he’d have to be WOWED by the aforementioned Young or even Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud over the next two months.

But as he's handled being on a team devoid of talent and weaponry, Fields has carried himself with the maturity and leadership of a 10-year vet. Not once has he shown any cracks in his approach, and on Thursday he continued to show he's unbothered and in many cases unfazed.





Justin Fields. (Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fields’ quote via Instagram said this:

“Control what you can control God will handle the rest.”

Seems like Fields is saying whatever is destined to happen will happen, but he won’t let it worry him one way or the other.

Chicago Bears Should Trade No. 1 Overall Pick

Trading the top overall pick to a QB-hungry franchise like the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, or Carolina Panthers is the best move. It would allow the Bears to accrue a plethora of draft capital, which will allow them to build their roster. Drafting a quarterback like Young isn’t necessarily a bad move, but with Fields in the fold it’s not something that the aforementioned Poles has to do.

He can instead move the pick and still draft either Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia’s Jalen Carter, who are both difference-makers on the defensive side of the football. Both are versatile enough to help the Bears in multiple ways along the defensive line as well.

The people doubting Fields are the the same ones that doubted Hurts. As the Bears roster improves so will Fields. It’s symbiotic. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/DohXUlZ7TG — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) February 21, 2023

That move would allow the Bears to add some real weapons offensively, and then they can see how Fields does with that and decide if he’s their future at the position. Missing out on a quarterback this year isn’t all that bad with a deeper crop expected to enter the league in 2024.

Poles Keeping Fields In Loop On Offseason Moves

For a Bears team that finished 3-14 there weren’t many bright spots, but Fields was definitely one. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star finished the season with 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,143 and eight touchdowns, coming just 63 yards shy of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s record for rushing yards for a quarterback in a single season.

The Bears would be hard-pressed to just give up on that caliber of talent, and Poles knows it. Maybe that’s why he’s been keeping his young signal-caller in the loop on team moves.

In an interview with FanSided’s Matt Verderame, Fields said this:

“It doesn’t bother me at all. Ryan actually texted me yesterday and just said he was gonna keep me in the loop with everything. It doesn’t bother me whatsoever.

“But you know, I just try to focus on the things that I can control. If I do go somewhere else, my approach towards the game is going to stay the same. Just control what I can control.”

That motto by Fields is earning him a ton of respect around the league, something he already has with his teammates and coaches.