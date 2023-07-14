“I Think We’ll Do Better Offensively” | Lions GM Brad Holmes Believes Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs Is Similar To Marshall Faulk And Run CMC

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, there is a lot of hype around the Detroit Lions. Fresh off a 9-9 season which saw them just miss the playoffs by virtue of a 48-45 loss to the Seahawks early in the season, the Lions look like a team that could contend for a playoff spot and win their division this season.

Led by third-year head coach Dan Campbell, who’s one of the best motivators in the game, and quarterback Jared Goff, who’s coming off arguably the best season of his career, the hype is real in D-Town.

Not since the days of head coach Wayne Fontes and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders leading the team to the brink of a Super Bowl has the hype for a season been this real. GM Brad Holmes has even joined the fray, and believes he’s put together a roster capable of making a run into January.

Lions GM Brad Holmes sees Jahmyr Gibbs as "special weapon" like Marshall Faulk or Christian McCaffreyhttps://t.co/25HKI4byqR pic.twitter.com/4sjj1zwfG4 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 13, 2023

Holmes Thinks His Rookie RB Puts Lions Offense In New Territory

Last seasons the Lions possessed a dominant run game led by tailbacks Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift. In the offseason, the Lions allowed both to leave, one via trade, and the other via free agency. That led to the team drafting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick. He’ll be teamed with former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, and Holmes believes this duo will be better than last year’s, mainly because of Gibbs. During an appearance on “The Season with Peter Shrager” podcast, Holmes talked about those moves.

“When you look at it systematically, I do think we’ll be better offensively,” Holmes said. “That’s no knock on the contributions the other two guys gave us. Swift is a dynamic player, and Jamaal was a great leader for us. He has a great season. But I think Montgomery and Jamaal are different backs. Montgomery does a little bit more in the passing game. And being able to add Gibbs, he’s just so dynamic as a receiver. Look, he’s a home run hitter as a running back, that’s the easy part. What he does as a receiver — he runs routes like a receiver.”

Gibbs showed elite versatility during his one season at Alabama, rushing for 926 yards on just 151 carries. He also had 44 receptions for 444 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jahmyr Gibbs is reportedly viewed as a special weapon “like” Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey by Brad Holmes (Lions GM).



The Lions reportedly view Gibbs as “positionless” heading into training camp.



Gibbs was thought to be a “copy” of Alvin Kamara leading up to the draft… pic.twitter.com/ULvT9FQOFD — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 13, 2023

Is Gibbs Faulk And Run CMC Like?

Gibbs has long been compared to New Orleans Saints do-it-all tailback Alvin Kamara, and for good reason. But Holmes believes he’s got some Christian McCaffrey (Niners) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk versatility to him. That’s a huge compliment, considering how all three of them went about, or go about their work.

Holmes says Gibbs’ ability in both the run and pass game makes him think that the Lions have a player who can at least do the things those great can do.

Will he reach that level?

Only time will tell.