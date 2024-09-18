“I Still Don’t Think She’s Dominating” | Sheryl Swoopes Won’t Give Caitlin Clark Her Due Because Somebody Has To Gatekeep Disrespected Legacy Of WNBA Legends

This year’s No. 1 overall pick and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has in many ways exceeded the lofty expectations that preceded her arrival. Clark, the favorite to win WNBA Rookie of the Year, has helped guide the Fever to a 20-19 record and the current sixth seed in the playoff picture. This after winning just 13 games in 2023, which was the third-worst mark in the league.

All season Clark has dazzled. Her 329 assists set a league record, and her 761 points this season, broke the rookie record of 744 points set by former Minnesota Lynx star Seimone Augustus in 2006, but in two more games (36) than Augustus played (34).

Clark’s popularity on and off the floor has done wonders for the league as it’s seen an increase in viewership, fan attendance and merchandising.

Point blank, Clark’s rookie season has been one for the ages, and while most are in agreement, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes isn’t on board with it.

Swoopes Has Been Hard On Clark

Ever since Clark broke the NCAA’s all-time scoring mark, Swoopes has never given her the credit or respect she’s earned. In February when Clark set the mark, Swoopes incorrectly spewed that it wasn’t impressive because she did it in five seasons. That was loud and wrong, as Clark did it in four years. She then proclaimed that Clark and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese would not dominate, with a strong emphasis on Clark.

Even during broadcasts in which she’s been the color analyst she’s gone out of her way to not compliment Clark. But her latest remarks sound like downright hate, and it’s becoming more and more obvious that Clark isn’t her cup of tea.

During a recent appearance on the “Gilbert’s Arena” podcast, Swoopes was asked to give her opinion of how she thinks Clark’s rookie season has gone.

“Clark put up hell a good numbers, but to me that’s not dominating,” she answered. “People were like, ‘Oh my God, you said she wouldn’t be good,’ but I didn’t say she wouldn’t be good, what I said was I didn’t think Caitlin or Angel Reese would come into the league and dominate immediately, which I don’t think either of them did. … I still don’t think she’s dominating, but she’s a different player than she was in the first half of the season.”

Swoopes is correct in one assessment, Clark has gotten better since her early season struggles.

Clark The Record-Breaker

Not only did Clark shatter rookie marks, she also came for a few WNBA records, including the aforementioned single-season assists record, along with the single-game assists record with 19. She also broke the mark for most All-Star votes with over 700K. In reaching the 300 assists mark, Clark also became the fastest in league history to do so.

If that’s not dominating, what is? In retrospect, Swoopes, who’s one of the greatest players ever, is sounding jealous or envious of Clark for some reason.

Swoopes Contradicts Other Comments

In ending the interview Swoopes finally gave Clark some credit.