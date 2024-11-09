“I Said Let Me Go Gobble One” | ESPN’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo In Hot Water Taking Weed Gummy And Throwing Colleague Jessica Mendoza Under The Bus 

ESPN analyst Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is known for his outlandish takes, quirky ways and of course his constant yelling on television as a radio shock jock. Mad Dog has been a weekly guest on ESPN’s “First Take” and oftentimes he and host Stephen A. Smith yell so much that you can’t even understand what they’re saying.

Mad Dog Says He Needed To Pop Some Weed Gummies After Listening To Smith

Mad Dog recently revealed that as a way to cope with Smith’s “Yankee nonsense” rant as it pertains to the World Series, he dabbled in the world’s feel-good medicine in order to cope with it. On live air Russo admitted to taking a gummy, but even worse he also took down one of his coworkers with him. Russo was so high he even admitted to “flying” on air.

Chris Russo ‘got in trouble’ at ESPN for bringing Jessica Mendoza into gummy controversy https://t.co/fyyBJzDvUb pic.twitter.com/msoslN4OOI — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2024

Russo Namedrops Jessica Mendoza

During an appearance on the ”Sports Illustrated Media” podcast, Russo mentioned that a coworker was in the vicinity but didn’t partake in the guilty pleasure.

“I said let me gobble one, and I went back with Jessie Mendoza and I took a gummy.”

Russo had to clean up his original statement that sounded as if Mendoza joined in the fun, which she didn’t, according to him.

“It’s not accurate, and I got in trouble for that. Because I put Jessica Mendoza in the mix and I shouldn’t have done that… I indicated that she was in the mix. And that wasn’t the right thing to do. So, I’ll take the hit for that.”

Russo also mentioned that while ESPN was extremely ticked off at him, he didn’t know how Mendoza felt because she immediately flew to the Pacifc Northwest.

“She flew to Oregon right after, I have not heard from her. But ESPN did … what are you gonna do? You can’t please everybody.”

Did Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo really take a gummy before ‘First Take’?



Listen to more on the SI Media podcast with @JimmyTraina: https://t.co/y9AA33ymbY pic.twitter.com/9WNuSeGaVU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 7, 2024

Russo Has Always Been A Head Turner

Since his early days on the radio, Russo the legendary shock jock has always done or said things that turned heads, and this particular instance is no different. Adding him to “First Take” hasn’t changed that one bit. In fact, now the show has two guys who love to push the envelope in Russo and Smith.

Although he was able to maneuver himself and wiggle his way out of this one, it sounds like Russo’s leash with ESPN may have gotten shorter with this incident.