Mad Dog Russo Changes Tune, Won’t Retire After Arizona Diamondbacks Eliminated Philadelphia Phillies | Radio Shock Jock To Don Bikini Instead? 

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is a sports radio legend and shock jock. He host “Mad Dog Sports Radio” weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. He also stars on the “High Heat” on MLB Network from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays as well.

Earlier this week, Russo, who’s known for his unique takes and lots of yelling, told his listeners he’d retire from the radio world if the Arizona Diamondbacks came back to beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the National League pennant and advance to the franchise’s second World Series and first since 2001.

Fast forward to Wednesday after the Diamondbacks pulled off the upset, and now Russo is backpedaling and changing his tune. He isn’t retiring after saying loud and clear that there was absolutely no way the Diamondbacks could pull off winning four out of five games after trailing the series 2-0.

“Write it down: if they win the next two games, and win this series in seven games, I will retire on the spot.”

Not only did they do it, they did it in Citizens Bank Park in Philly. Now Russo isn’t gonna make good on his promise. He reportedly will do something else instead.

Russo Tells Howard Stern He Ain’t Retiring

When Wednesday morning came around a shocked Russo told Stern he wasn’t going through with retirement after losing the bet. Stern, who’s also made his living on talk radio like Russo, told him he needed to do something else since he lost the bet. That he just couldn’t renege on his promise.

Stern said, “You gotta do something so outrageous they forget about the fact that you said you were gonna retire over a baseball game.” “How ’bout this, You come on my show, I’ll come into Manhattan for this, we put you in a bikini and you walk down the street with a sign that says, I’m a d—e.’ If you do that … it will make all the media and everyone say, ‘Wow, this guy was standup, he took it, obviously he couldn’t retire, but he was humiliated,” Stern said.

A willing and seemingly eager Russo quickly responded, “The deal is done.”

Russo Guest Spots On ESPN’s First Take Every Wednesday

Ever since Stephen A. Smith moved on from Max Kellerman as his co-host on the network’s top-rated morning debate show, Mad Dog has been a Wednesday morning staple.



This is where he and the aforementioned Smith engage in back-and-forth shouting matches while debating sports.

With this week now in the books, you can bet Smith won’t miss the opportunity to bring it up during Russo’s guest spot next Wednesday. And if he truly goes through with it, Stern won’t hesitate to broadcast it either.