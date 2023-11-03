“Listen I’m Out Of This Mad Dog Thing” | Radio Shock Jock Chris “Mad Dog” Russo Once Again Reneges On Bet, Thankfully Won’t Wear Bikini Walking Down The Street 

SiriusXM Radio sports radio host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has always been loud. The longtime sports shock jock has been known for making bets that he doesn’t keep.

During this year’s NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, and the DBacks down 3-2 in the series, Russo announced on air that he’d retire if they somehow found a way to win Games 6 and 7 on the road.

Well, the Diamondbacks did and Russo quickly reneged on that bet. He instead opted for a bet presented to him by radio shock jock and good friend Howard Stern. That bet consisted of Russo walking down the street in a bikini on holding a sign saying “I’m a d—.”

Russo chickened out and changed his mind on that bet, much to the chagrin of Stern.





Stern Calls Out Russo

During a recent episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” Stern has this to say about Russo’s reneging.

“My listeners are furious with Mad Dog for pulling out of his obligation to make good on a walk of shame punishment,” Stern said on his show. “Listen, I’m out of this Mad Dog thing. I don’t want to be involved in it anymore. I offered him a solution.” Stern, who’s quite the jokester, spoke about his good friend, who he refers to as “Mad Fraud,” Russo, saying, “I’m really fond of the guy, but he really f— up. I’m out of it. I don’t care. He can do whatever he wants. Let him deal with it.”

Did Stephen A. Smith Play A Role In Russo Backing Out?

During Thursday’s episode of “First Take,” Smith talked about the bet and how Stern called him.

Smith and ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark laughed and joked about it, with Clark saying, “nobody wanna see Mad Dog like that.”

Well, have no fear, because won’t see loud and loquacious Mad Dog like that, because he once again backed out of a bet.