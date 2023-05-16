“I Hate This Place” | Chicago White Sox Star Tim Anderson Says He Wasn’t Talking About Fans In Comment At First Base As Boos Rang Out

These days the Chicago White Sox don’t have much to cheer about. The team is currently 14-28 and already 9.5 games behind the AL Central leading Minnesota Twins. In retrospect, there hasn’t been a whole lot to cheer on the South side since the franchise’s 2005 World Series win.

Mired in a rough start to the 2023 season as a team, Tim Anderson has been a tad below standards himself, batting .260 with 25 hits and five RBI in 96 at-bats.

During Sunday’s 4-3 home loss to the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, fans voiced their displeasure as they normally do when things aren’t going well, and Anderson’s effort or lack thereof didn’t seem to help matters. After declining to take second base as the Astros catcher struggled to handle a pitch, a chorus of boos rang down from the home crowd.

Did Anderson Say He Hates Chi-Town?

Following the play, Anderson was then seen talking to his former teammate Jose Abreu, and the belief is he told him, “I hate this place,” in reference to playing there.

Did Tim Anderson just say, “I hate this place”? pic.twitter.com/rmXz6Avo1f — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) May 14, 2023

If he did say that, which no one really knows, it wouldn’t be the first time Anderson has let a fanbase know how he felt.

Last season, Anderson flipped the bird to Cleveland fans as the White Sox struggled through an abysmal season despite being favored by many to win it all.

We feel the same way about this game and Cleveland @TimAnderson7 pic.twitter.com/HM1dIBoYAU — Steve-Oh (@NinjaSteve636) April 20, 2022

Anderson was suspended for one game for his actions and hasn’t really had any negative interactions with fans since, especially not the fans that support the White Sox.

Anderson Has Some People In His Corner

The fake outrage seemed to be quelled not long after the game, as it was determined that Anderson said a fifth word, and his words were.

“I hate this pitch clock.”

In fact, White Sox beat reporter Chuck Garfien, tweeted that he’d spoken to Anderson in the aftermath of it, and the All-Star shortstop confirmed that’s what he said.

While this will probably now go away, at 14-28, White Sox fans are looking for any opportunity to hang their team, so expect more drama if this talented but underachieving team doesn’t turn things around soon.

As for Anderson, he’s just looking for peace following a tumultuous personal offseason.