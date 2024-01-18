Tim Anderson’s Wife Announces Pregnancy With Their Third Baby A Year After He Fathered Child With Instagram Model

One thing about Bria Anderson, wife of baseball star Tim Anderson, is she’s ten toes down for her family. Expansion is underway as Mrs. Anderson announced she is expecting her third child with Tim. The news comes just a year removed from the MLB free agent having a child named Sevn with model De’jah Laneé. The name corresponds with Anderson’s jersey number.

She shared the news in an Instagram Reel captioned “J15 x Theta Sigma,” where she posed with her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sisters while out celebrating their 116th Founders’ Day on Jan. 15. The video features selfies with Bria and her friends and a night out where the video shows Bria’s baby bump is fully displayed and cradled.

The music bed on the reel is Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU,” which feels like a more than subtle one-upmanship for Bria in the game for Tim Anderson. Last June, Anderson opened up about the extramarital affair and baby and living through it in the spotlight.

Tim Anderson Went To Therapy

“It was a lot of work behind the scenes,” Anderson said. “We went to therapy, just digging into what was it, what caused me to go into these spaces or even that space to even create that. It’s a tough conversation. It’s a tough situation.

“I feel like we did a lot of work as far as understanding it and showing my love to my wife and to my kids,” he added. “But it’s something that I’m still going through, trying to master it to get to the point to where I’m OK with walking it and stepping in it, 1,000 percent for sure.”

Bria and De’jah have played a subtle tug-of-war on social media over who has Tim’s heart. Last year, the two engaged in a back-and-forth using their respective intimate couples shots, and Laneé went all the way in about feeling like she is Tim’s No. 1.

“Yall see the blogs? That lady posting old pics to get me dragged,” Bria posted. “I am so tired of this narrative bro. Should I post this? I am so tired of people dragging me for loving who love me? & He swear he love me but ain’t never defended me or spoke the truth. Weird I’m tired of mfs fr,” Bria wrote with a peach emoji after “weird.”

Remaining with your husband and having a third child with him after the public drama says a lot about Bria’s belief in their family, and when all is said and done that’s what remains for all parties involved.