“I Got Receipts. I Know Who They Are” | Deion Sanders Doubters Addressed After Upset Win Over No. 17 TCU

On Saturday afternoon the Colorado Buffaloes under the direction of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders went into Fort Worth, Texas, and upset the reigning national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs 45-42. There was no shortage of stars for the Buffs, who were recently called arguably the worst roster in college football by ESPN college football analyst Tom Luginbill.

The Buffaloes were led by junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who in his first Power Five game passed for a school record 510 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Sanders had plenty of help on a hot, steamy day down in Fort Worth with four receivers going over 100 yards receiving led by freshman running back Dylan Edwards who tallied 159 yards and four total touchdowns.

But, it was the play of 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter that truly amazed that masses.



The dynamic two-way star channeled his inner Deion Sanders by playing over 100 snaps, while also tallying 11 receptions for over 100 yards and one of the most sensational interceptions you’ll ever see to halt a TCU scoring opportunity.

#Colorado HC Deion Sanders:



"We're doing things that have never been done and that makes people uncomfortable. When you see a confident black man, talking his talk and walking his walk, coaching 75% African Americans in the locker room…that's kind of threatening…..oh they…

Coach Prime The Ultimate Receipt Keeper

Ever since Deion arrived in December there have been questions about how he was rebuilding the roster.



According to The Athletic, as many as 68 new players donned the black and gold on Saturday, with only 10 remaining scholarship players from the previous regime.

Following the win, an elated Sanders unleashed on all the naysayers.

“I got receipts. I know who they are,” Sanders said. “I tried to tell you about Travis Hunter but you didn’t want to believe me, because I’m just a lofty old, young coach. I don’t know nothing about football. I just played in the NFL for 14. Played at a high level in college for four. And been coaching youth all the way up for a long time. How do you think we got Dylan Edwards? I coached him when he was 4-7 years old. That’s why we got Dylan Edwards.”

The Buffaloes entered the game as 20.5 point underdogs but somehow found a way to block out all the naysayers for a huge opening-day win on the road.

Colorado signed Deion Sanders to a $29.5M deal — without even having the money to pay for it.



“We don’t have the money yet, but I know we'll have it."



Buffs fans donated a record $28M to the athletic department and sold out season tickets for the first time in 27 years.



Prime… pic.twitter.com/ZpERTSqO2G — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 2, 2023

Jemele Hill Says Boulder Doesn’t Happen Without JSU

Following Sanders’ departure from Jackson State in December, he caught a lot of blowback for leaving the HBCU for a Power Five opportunity. Hill at the time said it was the right move for his career, but it hurt because it was an HBCU that he was leaving.



Following Saturday’s huge win, which tied the Buffaloes’ win total from last season, Hill took to Twitter to say that without JSU Colorado doesn’t happen for Coach Prime.

Is she correct?

Probably so, because prior to landing the JSU gig Coach Prime had never coached beyond the high school level. And without that historical three-year run at JSU l, he doesn’t gain the necessary experience to become a Power Five head coach.