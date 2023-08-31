“Have You Been Here To See Any Of The Talent Live?” | Deion Sanders Claps Back At ESPN Analyst Saying Colorado May Have Worst Roster In CFB

As we approach the 2023 college football season all eyes will on Pro Football Hall of Famer and first-year Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes under Sanders have undergone a complete makeover in Sanders’ liking and image. As many as 70 players have reportedly entered the transfer portal since last August before Sanders was hired. With the bulk of those players departing Boulder since Coach Prime arrived in December.

When the Buffs take the field against national runner-up TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday they’ll be doing so with over 50 new players. Sanders, who’s been open since he was hired about his intentions to get rid of previous players for players he wanted, has also said over and over that you don’t just change the coaches from a team that went 1-11 last season and 5-19 overall the last two seasons, you swap out everything.

The always confident Sanders is of the belief that his team will be ready to compete weekly. But, don’t tell that to ESPN college football analyst Tom Luginbill. He believes the Buffaloes could be a train wreck this season. Luginbill’s opinion stems heavily from what he considers a lack of talent on the roster.

https://x.com/nextroundlive/status/1696306298818609475?s=46&t=oe54avAomxoOhm1w1b0ebw

Buffs Have Worst Roster In CFB?

During a recent interview with “The Next Round” podcast, Luginbill didn’t sound very high on what Sanders has done heading into the 2023 season.

“We’re gonna finally see through all the hoopla and all the hype going into the offseason with Deion Sanders at Colorado, it does not mask the fact that they don’t have the players on the roster,” Luginbill said. “You thought UMass was the worst roster in college football? It may be Colorado.”

Strong take from Luginbill. For the record, the Buffs roster isn’t top-tier, but it’s definitely not the worst in CFB.

Sanders himself clapped back via Instagram.

“Wow! Have you been here to see any of the talent live?” Sanders quipped.

Buffs Aren’t As Devoid Of Talent As Luginbill Is Insinuating

Is the Colorado roster one of the best in the Pac-12?

No.

But with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter leading the way, the Buffs have talent. They also landed a handful of former four-star transfers to Boulder as well. And for good measure Sanders went out and flipped cornerback Cormani McClain, the top-rated defensive back in the 2023 recruiting class.

It may not happen this year, but with the program headed back to the new Big 12 next season, their chances for success should come much quicker.