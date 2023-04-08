Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee On That Time He Got Curved By Kelly Oubre Jr.

Culture disruptor and media provocateur Jason Lee was a recent guest on ”The Pivot” podcast, and the “Hollywood Unlocked” founder recalled a time he shot his shot at NBA player Kelly Oubre Jr. and unfortunately for Lee it didn’t hit. But shooters shoot. So props for trying.

Lee is gay and Oubre isn’t, so that likely doomed his efforts from the start. But he figured it was worth it to try.

He shot his shot with Kelly Oubre and got curved 😂😂😂



(Via @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/wP529rN5IP — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 1, 2023

Who Is Jason Lee?

More than just a media maverick, Lee is an LGBTQA+ activist, author, and entrepreneur. He is known for his controversial opinions and spilling tea on the entertainment industry. But he’s always had a resilient spirit going all the way back through childhood, surviving abuse, abandonment, and the death of his brother.

“After feeling as if I’d lost everything, that experience taught me that I could still find a way to reclaim everything. It put my strength to the test. When someone close to you passes away, it forces you to reconsider your life in general. When you realize that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, you begin to value every second, every minute, every day, and everything you do.” Lee said in a Forbes interview in 2022. “As a result, I’ve come to appreciate the significance of ownership. I want complete autonomy. I want the ability to do whatever I want. I want the freedom to build whatever I choose. I want the flexibility to have whatever effect I desire. I also want to be able to leave my mark.”

My interview with The Pivot dropped of yesterday. This was one of my favorite conversations! Watch and comment. https://t.co/Kkuq6btjyt — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) April 1, 2023

As for Oubre Jr., he’s missed his seventh straight game for the Charlotte Hornets and it’s unlikely he plays again the final two games of the season. The Hornets have the fourth-worst record in the league and are in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Will The Hornets Re-Sign Oubre Jr.?

His contract ends at season’s end and the soon-to-be 28-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent.

At 6 feet 6 with athleticism and shooting range, Oubre hasn’t had the consistency that earns you stability in the NBA. This summer will be critical in his NBA future. He averaged a career-high in points this season and was a net neutral in EPM on a horrendous team.

Maybe the Hornets will decide to re-sign him. He hopes they do.

“I hope they just keep my name out of it. I’m looking for a home somewhere where I can just win, and grow, and continue to perfect my craft and also help this city, help this organization,” Oubre said at the this year’s trade deadline to the Charlotte Observer. “I love everyone on this team and this staff, so I would love to stay here. I’m from New Orleans. The New Orleans Hornets used to be my favorite team and now I play for the Charlotte Hornets. And it couldn’t come more full circle than that. So, hopefully God has got in His plan for me to stay.”

He was one of the few bright spots, and he plays hard when he’s on the floor. For a team that has been abysmal for the last decade and with an owner in Michael Jordan looking to sell, everything is in flux right now. That doesn’t bode well for Oubre Jr.

More news from our partners:

LeBron James’ Family Set To Take Over Volleyball? | King Says Daughter Zhuri Is Star In The Making

‘She Had a Smirk on Her Face’: California Teacher Says N-Word In Classroom 15 Times, Orders Students to ‘Pronounce It After’ Her; She’s Still on the Job

Snoop Dogg Leaves FaZe Clan Board as Esports Firm’s Stock Spirals Down