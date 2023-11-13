76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Suffers Broken Ribs, Hip And Leg Injuries After Being Struck By A Car In A Hit-And-Run | NBA Family Sends Support, Hunt For Perpetrator Continues

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle while walking near his home on Saturday, Nov. 11. Oubre Jr. suffered broken ribs, and injuries to his leg and hip.

He moved to the starting lineup after the 76ers traded James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, and Oubre was playing well. He will now miss significant time this season as he heals from his injuries.

“He’s back home and he’s doing OK,” 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said before Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “It’s a pretty traumatic incident [but] he is home and resting fairly comfortably. That’s where we are right now.”

Hit And Run

According to police, a vehicle was heading west, the same direction as Oubre, “at a high rate of speed” and tried to turn south onto the street Oubre Jr. was crossing. He was struck in the “upper chest area.” The vehicle, described as silver in color, fled the scene.

Paramedics that arrived on the scene took Oubre Jr. to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital “in stable condition.” He was released on Sunday November 12th.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s too bad that he’s been on an upward trend and heading towards a good season and stuff,” Nurse said. “That’s kind of a bummer for me for it to happen to him — a guy who needed a break, was getting one and he did everything he could to give himself a break. Then to have that happen … it puts it in perspective as well.”

Oubre Jr. Was Playing Well

Oubre is averaging 16.3 points on 50/37/78 shooting splits, and five rebounds through the early part of the season.

76ers president Daryl Morey and other team representatives were at the hospital with Oubre and his teammates offered their support.

“Our emphasis is to make sure he’s good,” teammate Tobias Harris said before Sunday’s game. “That’s our brother. That’s our teammate. Truth be told, it’s a game, but we care more about himself and his health over everything. “Everybody’s relieved that it wasn’t anything worse than that. We’ll be excited and feel better once we see him and know that he’s [good].”

The 76ers won their game on Sunday against the Pacers behind Tyrese Maxey’s 50 points.

Maxey said the game was dedicated to Oubre.

“This had nothing to do with me,” Maxey said during his postgame interview. “This is all Kelly Oubre. We’re praying for him. Love my dawg. I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon.”

Oubre is well liked by his teammates and coaches and has been at his stops around the league.