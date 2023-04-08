15-Year-Old Charged With Gunning Down Baltimore Boxer Ernest Hall Who “Would Work With You, And He Would Build You Up”

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the March mass shooting in Baltimore that took the life of former boxer Ernest “Lighting Bug” Hall. The shooting also left five others wounded.

The 32-year-old boxer was leaving a crowded store in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore on March 23 when several gunmen emerged from a vehicle and opened fire, according to reports.

Left Photo: Ernest Hall being interviewed at his boxing gym in Baltimore; Right Photo: Ernest Hall in the ring at one of his boxing matches. (Photos: Screenshot from a family member’s Facebook page)

It was reported that a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were injured during the shooting.

Fifteen Years Old And Charged

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Baltimore on Baker Street. The police won’t release the suspect’s name because he is a minor. The police charged him with first-degree murder, five counts of first-degree attempted murder and an array of gun charges.

Hall started boxing in 2016 after his brother was found shot to death inside a burning car, according to reports. His brother’s death inspired him to pursue boxing professionally to secure a better life for himself and his children.

In addition to Hall being a boxer, he operated a gym called “Lighting Fit Gym on Morton Street”, where he mentored and trained younger boxers. He was also a father of three.

“It doesn’t matter what your background is, (or) what your health is, maybe you never jumped rope before in your life. He would work with you, and he would build you up,” Victoria Stillwell, one of his students, told WBAL-TV news station.

But Why?

Authorities haven’t said what prompted the shooting, but Hall’s family is happy that they finally have a suspect in custody.

Hall’s family sent the following statement to WJZ News in Baltimore:

“On behalf of the children of Ernest Hall, the family would like to thank the hard and diligent work of the Baltimore City Police Department on the swift apprehension of the first suspect in our loved ones murder. Due to the current suspects age we would also like to extend our prayers to his family as they are now experiencing a family tragedy as well. We plea to the remaining suspects to turn yourselves in; as it is not to late to change your lives. We ask that Justice be served fair and lightning quick.”

Hall’s family member Araf Al Ndee Al Apache described him on their GoFundMe page as, “a true King of his family, a renowned Baltimore community leader, a fierce anti-gun violence advocate, a beloved youth advocate and a loving Father.”

The family says that they plan to keep Hall’s gym open and wants to start a trust fund for his children. The police haven’t made any more arrests in connection to the case.

