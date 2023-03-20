Mike Tyson Had Groupies ‘Tucked Away In The Bathrooms’ For Sex On Demand Before Fights To ‘Loosen Up’ So He Wouldn’t Kill Opponents

Former heavyweight champ and boxing legend Mike Tyson used to have sex to “loosen up” before his boxing matches because he was filled with so much adrenaline that he feared he would kill his opponents, according to his former bodyguard Rudy Gonzalez.

This is one of those “Tyson Tales” that is known to a large number of Tysonites (those who have followed his career from the beginning) but recently resurfaced on social media and definitely had the comment section jumping.

“One of the greatest secrets with Mike was that he needed to have sex in the dressing room before fights,” Gonzalez said to The Sun in 2021. “I would have to find a groupie, it did not matter who it was. He’d say ‘if I do not get laid I will kill this guy right now.’ Mike had to get laid to disengage some of the strength he had. So I had girls tucked away in bathrooms and changing rooms. Sometimes he’d go in with them for a minute, bang the s*** out of them, snap his neck and say: ‘Okay this guy is going to live tonight.’ His biggest fear was that he would kill someone in that ring. He knew he could do it.”

Mike Tyson Used To Have Sex With Groupies In The Dressing Room Before Fights To "Relieve Tension" So That He Didn't Have To "Kill His Opponents"👀😳 pic.twitter.com/8VydFlUoB1 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 19, 2023

If you’ve ever been around the dressing room and the back hallways during a boxing event it is crazy. All types of people are loitering around and hanging out. Imagine back then on a Tyson card? It’s easy to believe.

Tyson is now 56 years old and has lived quite a life. Being a professional fighter for a lot of his life has taken a toll on his body physically and mentally. He also used and abused alcohol and drugs at various points in his life, which takes a tremendous toll on the body.

At his peak he was one of the richest athletes in America, and at his height he suffered one of the biggest upsets in sports history, losing the title to a 42-1 underdog Buster Douglas. The following year he was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for rape.

Tyson regained the WBA and WBC heavyweight titles in 1996, but was stripped of the WBC title and lost the WBA to Evander Holyfield that same year. In their rematch Tyson was disqualified for biting off a part of Holyfield’s ear.

He continued fighting and eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2003, but over the past few years he’s gotten his life under control.

Last year on his podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” Tyson went really deep and opened up on his life and his feelings on money.

“Money don’t mean s–t to me,” Tyson said. “I always tell people — they think money’s gonna make them happy, they’ve never had money before — when you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?

“The false sense of security. You believe nothing can happen. You don’t believe the banks could collapse. You believe that you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say money is a false sense of security.

“What is security? I don’t know. When you put money in your bank and you get a check every week and you can live for the rest of your life, is that security? That means you won’t catch a disease, you can’t get hit by a car? You can’t jump off a bridge. I don’t know. Is that security? Can money secure you from that?”

Given the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week and the general state of the world, Tyson’s musings seem prescient.

