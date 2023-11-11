“Good News Is I Get To Stay In Argentina Longer” | Taylor Swift Postpones Friday’s Concert Because Of Bad Weather, Boyfriend Travis Kelce Reportedly Arrives 

The Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift phenomenon that’s swept across the country isn’t slowing down. Despite the pop star beginning the international leg of her “Eras Tour,” the rumored couple is still making headlines. Swift was originally scheduled to take the stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, but with bad weather in the area, she postponed Friday’s show until Sunday, permitting her to stay in the beautiful South American city a tad bit longer.

The pop singer took to her Instagram early Friday to make the announcement.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers or crew,” Swift wrote. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aired show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”



Kelce In Argentina?

In wake of Swift’s announcement, Page Six also reported that Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce had arrived in the city on Friday as well. If Kelce truly is in town it shouldn’t come as a big surprise; the future Hall of Famer sort of indicated at it on his “The Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the All-Pro center of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both Travis and Jason are on bye weeks with their respective teams scheduled to have a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl upon return on “Monday Night Football” on Nov. 20. Jason, asked his younger sibling what plans he had for his bye week, to which Travis responded like this.

“My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny,” Travis teased. “Closer to the equator.”

In so many words, Travis let it be known he was headed to visit Swift during her tour, and he’d return by Sunday, with practice slated to resume Tuesday.





Swift Has Been Good-Luck Charm For Kelce And The Chiefs

We all know Kelce to be an all-time great who usually plays well no matter the circumstances. But this season the seven-time All-Pro has averaged double the receiving yards (99) when Swift is in attendance than when she isn’t (46.5). Call it coincidence or whatever, but Kelce has struggled the past two weeks with just nine receptions for 72 yards.

The week prior in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce went for 12 receptions, 179 yards and one touchdown with Swift in attendance. The team as a whole is 4-0, averaging 28.5 points and 432 yards per game with the pop superstar in the stadium, and 3-2 when she isn’t.