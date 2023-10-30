‘I Take Full Responsibility For It’ | Taylor Swift’s Absence At Travis Kelce’s Game Is Felt As Kansas City Chiefs Lose To Lowly Denver Broncos For First Time In Eight Years

Prior to Sunday’s 24-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 17, 2015, was the last time the Denver Broncos had beaten their division rivals.

In that game the starting quarterbacks were Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and former Chiefs signal-caller Alex Smith. Chiefs’ superstar QB Patrick Mahomes was still in college at Texas Tech, and tight end Travis Kelce was still finding his footing in the Chiefs offense.

Pop star Taylor Swift, who’s now dating the aforementioned Kelce, was winning awards for her hit song “Bad Blood.”

Fast forward to 2023, Swift and Kelce’s very public relationship has become a media phenomenon, and the Broncos didn’t waste any time joining the party. Following their win over the Chiefs on Sunday, the public address announcer blasted Swift’s biggest hit, “Shake It Off” throughout the stadium.

The subtle shot was enjoyed by Broncos fans who stayed in their seats to dance and revel in finally beating Mahomes and the Chiefs for the first time in eight seasons.





Swift Not In Attendance, Kelce And Mahomes Were Off

It was announced earlier this week that Swift who’s become a regular at Chiefs games wouldn’t be in attendance as she prepares to resume her very lucrative “Eras” tour with the international leg of it picking up in Buenos Aries, Argentina, on Nov. 9.

During games in which she has attended, Kelce has averaged nearly 100 yards receiving. In the games she hasn’t, the future Hall of Famer is averaging about 47 yards receiving. Sunday. was no different. No Taylor, and Kelce finished with a quiet six receptions for 58 yards and no touchdowns.

As for Mahomes, he was under the weather, and it showed in his play, the reigning league and Super Bowl MVP went a pedestrian 24 of 38 for 241 yards and two interceptions. He also had a fumble that led directly to a Broncos touchdown.

The loss isn’t on Taylor though. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that this loss is solely on him.

“I take full responsibility for it,” Reid said after the game. “I saw things tonight that I haven’t seen before from the guys. That’s my responsibility to make sure they are right and we weren’t right today.

“We didn’t execute the way we need to. I gotta go back and look at the things that I called. Not very good.”



Swift To Miss Matchup Of 6-2 Teams?

Swift declining to come to Denver sort of tells you she won’t be in London next when the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins matchup. It’ll be the teams’ first game against each other since K.C. traded superstar wideout Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in March 2022.

On Sunday, Hill, who’s an MVP candidate, became the first wide receiver in league history to eclipse 1000 yards receiving after eight games.