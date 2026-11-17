An investigation is reportedly underway after student-athletes playing in a metro Atlanta high school girls flag football game last week alleged that a racial slur was used by one of their opponents.

The situation unfolded last Thursday, while the girls flag football team from New Manchester High School (Douglasville, Georgia) was on the field to face East Coweta High School (Sharpsburg, Georgia), Atlanta news outlet WSB-TV reported.

Visiting players from New Manchester accused one of their East Coweta opponents of using a racial slur and other derogatory language during the game, leading to the New Manchester head coach filing an official complaint with East Coweta High School and the Georgia High School Association.

Georgia high school officials opened an investigation after students on the New Manchester High School girls flag football team reported hearing a racial slur and derogatory language from an opponent during a game against East Coweta High School. (Photo: David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Douglas County Schools, the school system that New Manchester High School belongs to, released a statement on the investigation.

“Our priority is protecting the physical, mental and social well-being of our students,” Douglas County Schools said in a statement. “We do not tolerate any language or action that demeans or discriminates against a student.”

“Because this matter involves minors, we cannot share details about the students involved or their statements,” the school system added.

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East Coweta High School is part of the Coweta County Schools district, which is also investigating the alleged inappropriate language used during the flag football game.

While that investigation is still ongoing, Coweta County Schools said following a preliminary review that no adults at the game, including referees and coaches, reported hearing or witnessing the alleged language. School administrators are expected to interview players and other potential witnesses as part of the full investigation.

“The school is aware of it and is still looking into it,” Coweta County Schools said in a statement. “It was made aware, verbally, after the game last night, of an allegation of a racial slur being used by an EC player, and administrators are investigating by interviewing players and any potential witnesses who were at that game.”

“If the allegation is true, we would consider that behavior an extremely serious matter and would take disciplinary action,” Coweta County added in its statement. “Conversely, I also do not want to cast aspersions on any student athlete who did not commit an offense of this type.”

East Coweta High School defeated New Manchester High School 39-0 in the game to improve to 12-8 on the season, while the loss dropped New Manchester to 2-14.