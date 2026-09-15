Atlanta Parents Say Students Targeted With N-Word, Player Was Spat On At High School Football Game

An Atlanta Public Schools investigation is currently underway after parents said students were subjected to racist language during a trip to a high school football game last Friday.

The game was played at Jefferson High School and featured Atlanta Public Schools member Maynard Jackson High School taking on Jefferson in Jackson County, which is some 60 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Members of the Maynard Jackson band were allegedly harassed and called the N-word, and one parent told WSB-TV that a football player on the team was spat on by a Jefferson opponent at Jefferson Memorial Stadium.

An investigation is underway after parents of Maynard Jackson High School students said their children were targeted with racial abuse during a trip to Jefferson High School for a football game last Friday. (Photo: Jefferson Dragons Football/Facebook)

“From the start of the game, people were calling them the N-word, names,” band parent Spenser Tillman said.

Maynard Jackson parents also raised concerns about where the bus transporting students to the game was forced to park. The students reportedly had to cross a major road in order to reach the Jefferson stadium.

RELATED: ‘Always The White Guys’: Cam Newton Reacts to Narrative That Black NFL Players Are Passed Over for Best Jobs

Atlanta Public Schools addressed the incident in a statement released on Monday.

“Atlanta Public Schools and Maynard Jackson High School are deeply concerned by reports that members of our marching band were subjected to racist language while departing Jefferson High School and loading buses following Friday night’s game,” the district said in the statement:

“Racism, harassment, and any behavior that threatens the safety or dignity of students are unacceptable. While no students were physically harmed, APS takes these allegations seriously and is committed to ensuring a thorough review of the matter.

“We are working closely with the administration at Jefferson High School to investigate all allegations related to Friday’s football game so that appropriate action can be taken based on the findings.

“APS is continuing to gather information and provide support to the students, families, and staff affected. Additional counseling support will be available to students at Maynard Jackson High School beginning Monday, September 14.”

Jefferson City Schools echoed similar sentiments in a statement of their own.

“Jefferson City Schools is aware of concerns regarding Friday night’s athletic event,” the district said in a statement. “Jefferson High School administrators are working closely with Maynard Jackson High School officials.”

“We are carefully investigating and gathering information to determine the specifics and appropriate next steps. We take these matters seriously,” the statement continued.

Last Friday’s game between Jefferson High School and Maynard Jackson was initially delayed by lightning strikes in the area. Jefferson eventually won the matchup 30-0.