Shedeur Sanders’ Clutch Performance Reignites Quarterback Controversy With Deshuan Watson In Cleveland

Deshaun Watson has earned himself plenty of praise for leading the Browns through the first eight games of the season with a winning record. Watson appeared to have locked down the starting job for the remainder of the season until suffering a concussion in a Week 8 loss to the Steelers, allowing Shedeur Sanders to make his first start of the season

Big mistake.

Sanders didn’t perform like a backup in a 23-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite the mistakes and penalties by his team, he managed to throw for 297 yards, two touchdowns, no picks and exhibit the clutch gene that teams need to elevate among the league’s elite.

Shedeur Sanders’ 297 yards and two-touchdown performance in a 23-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints has reignited the QB controversy between Sanders and starter Deshuan Watson who missed Week 8 with a concussion. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

One of the most polarizing and misrepresented players in NFL history continues to prove that he’s focused on being the best quarterback he can be. The sick social media obsession with trying to label him as someone who can’t play is similar to the insults that Angel Reese has often experienced throughout her illustrious WNBA career.

Problem is, when Shedeur steps on the field he always leaves the people talking and usually those overzealous critics who bark loudly at every mistake, are quiet as a mouse once he finishes his business on the field. Exposed for what they are. Clout chasers who don’t even watch the game. Just babysit social media to gain favor with the Shedeur haters.

Shedeur’s poise, precision passing and grit in the face of a vicious Saints rush has re-ignited the call for Sanders to start, which sickens those who tried to convince us that his drop to the fifth round was legit.

Who Should the Browns Start on Sunday Against The Texans?

The burning question had one half of the “Tony Rizzo Show” suggesting that Sanders start on Sunday against the Houston Texans, which opened up a new can of worms.

“They’re the same guy,” said Chris Oldach, who co-hosts “The Really Big Show” and “The Tony Rizzo Show” on ESPN Cleveland. “Not good for three quarters and make some plays in the fourth. If I’m stating facts, Shedeur was able to do what Deshaun does with one week of practice.”

“Right now at 5-3 you can’t lose your job when you’ve had a concussion for a week. I say Watson will be the starter on Sunday and we’ll see how it goes,” Rizzo replied.

The fans have their own opinions.

“Play Watson….we win if he played yesterday,” one fan commented on X.

To which one Shedeur fan shot back, “Imagine listening to a Cleveland Browns fan try to make QB analysis LOL Cant wait until Shedeur leaves that godawful never won a thing franchise.”

“Watson, it’s not even a question,” said another fan agreeing with Rizzo. “He didn’t get benched, he got hurt.”

“If they tailor the play calls to Sheder, he will be much better over 4 qtrs,” one fan said.

Shedeur Sanders Still Trying To Win Hearts Of Critics

There’s still a contingent of fans who don’t like Shedeur, Deion or his brother Shilo Sanders for whatever reason. Despite all of Deshaun Watson’s embarrassing situations, some fans and media would rather praise him as quarterback than watch Shedeur come off the bench with a week’s practice and do what he did on Sunday.

RELATED: “Shedeur Sanders Is Smiling At Negative Narratives As He Prepares For First Start Of 2026 Season”

If there is any criticism to levy, it’s that the offensive coordinator didn’t figure out how to get Shedeur some time to throw the ball. The Saints pass rush was ferocious in the first half and it was a defensive struggle. Sometimes football games are defensive struggles that have nothing to do with the quarterback. Anyone who knows football, however, understands that it’s what quarterbacks do in the clutch, with the game on the line. How they work two minute drills (or 50 second drills in Shedeur’s case).

Shedeur got better when the stakes of the game were higher. He led the team on drives that gave them the fourth quarter lead and then tied the game to send it into overtime.

What else do you need to see in a quarterback? Watson will most likely play, but anytime Shedeur steps on the field the city of Cleveland becomes more important to NFL fans. Eventually it will be his time to shine. But it probably won’t be on Sunday against the Texans.