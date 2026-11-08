‘New Balance Should Rename Its 720 Collection in His Memory’: Basketball World and Fans Remember AND1 Mixtape Legend Taurian Fontenette, aka Mr. 720

AND1 streetball legend Taurian Fontenette, famously known as “Air Up There” and “Mr. 720,” died Nov. 2 at age 43. Widely regarded as a streetball pioneer and one of the game’s most electrifying dunkers, Fontenette rose to fame during the AND1 Mixtape Tour era, when he stunned audiences with his signature 720-degree dunk.



AND1 streetball legend Taurian Fontenette, famously known as “Air Up There” and “Mr. 720,” passed away on November 2 at the age of 43. (Screenshot/AND1)

His sister, Tracie Sonnier, announced his death in a social media post.

“My heart is broken in a million pieces. I honestly don’t even have the words to express the tremendous pain of losing my baby brother. This is a loss that I don’t think our family will ever fully understand or be able to put into words. Thank you all for giving us grace, and allowing our family to try and process this and gain some understanding about what has happened.”

Early Life and High School Career

Born and raised in Hitchcock, Texas, Fontenette went from working security at a chemical plant to becoming one of the most celebrated dunkers in streetball history. Though he stood just 6-foot-2, he wowed fans with his extraordinary leaping ability and a series of unforgettable performances.

Known as “T.J.” to friends, Fontenette starred for the Hitchcock Bulldogs, earning all-state honors for three consecutive years, from 1998 to 2000.

His playing style was often described as explosive, thanks to his remarkable leaping ability. He averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds over his final three varsity seasons, quickly earning local recognition for his high-flying, unconventional dunks.

College and Chemical Plant Break

Fontenette played college basketball at three schools: the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) in 2000–01, Richland Junior College from 2001 to 2004, and Paul Quinn College in 2004–05.

According to a June 2006 profile in the Houston Chronicle, Fontenette had nearly given up on his basketball dreams and was working security at a chemical plant in his hometown. But when the AND1 Mixtape Tour came to Houston in 2005, he asked his boss for a day off to attend an open tryout. His extraordinary leaping ability and highlight-reel dunks helped him earn a spot on the AND1 roster. Rather than relying on elaborate ball-handling tricks, Fontenette made his mark by seemingly defying gravity and jumping “out of the gym.”

Rise to Streetball Stardom

It wasn’t long after joining the AND1 Tour that Fontenette began making a name for himself. In 2006, during an AND1 Mixtape Tour game at Houston’s Toyota Center, he made history with what was widely described as the first documented 720-degree dunk, completing two full rotations in midair. Footage of the dunk circulated widely online and was featured on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” including its Top 10 highlight package. The performance cemented his reputation and earned him the nickname “Mr. 720.”

Beyond the 720, Fontenette became known for popularizing the “Axle-Rider,” a 360-degree, between-the-legs dunk that influenced a generation of dunkers, including NBA Slam Dunk Contest competitors. He later competed on the Ball4Real and BallUp tours and briefly played professionally for the Dallas Generals of the American Basketball Association (ABA) in 2009.

Tributes Pour In Remembering Fontenette

As news of Fontenette’s unexpected death spread, tributes and condolences quickly poured in from fans, fellow streetball players and members of the basketball community.

“New Balance should rename their 720 collection in memory of him,” a fan referenced.

“He’s probably doing 360 between the legs in heaven right now,” a fan said.

“That’s the 720 dunk. The only man I’ve seen do that dunk,” another fan said.

“Man “Air Up There” was the reasons I dunked and did high jump in school,” a fan commented.

“Watched all this ish back in the day. That was a legit 720 and never seen anyone do anything like that before….sh*t, never even seen anyone do it without a ball, let alone and dunking 10 foot…haha,” another fan mentioned.

“Him and Vince tied for best dunker for me,” a fan quipped.

“Crazy that nobody in the NBA has attempted his dunks,” another fan replied.

“Mannn brings back memories, him and Vince were my fav dunkers! Rest in peace legend,” a fan said.